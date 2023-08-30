The Lip Balm These Holistic Derms & MDs Swear By — Plus, It's A+ Ingredients
If you’re a regular reader of mindbodygreen, you know we love tapping the professionals for excerpt opinions. Whether that’s how folks start and end the day to what beauty routines they’re into lately, we love hearing from working practitioners about how they care for themselves. We also love hearing what they think about the latest trends, wellness fads, just-published research, and of course, product recommendations.
Speaking of the latter, I often like to reach out to professionals to get their take on product formulations and ingredients, as they can help give valuable insights if this is something that’s worth recommending to people. Well, here’s some high praise from physicians and derms over mindbodygreen’s lip balm.
Advertisement
Quality ingredient list
If you peek at the ingredient list, you’ll see a blend of natural hydrators, such as shea butter, castor jelly, moringa seed oil, and vegan plant-derived waxes. This means it’s a great option for those who are picky about what they put on their skin—for themselves and their family.
“The mindbodygreen lip balm provides the perfect balance of hydrating botanicals and natural antioxidants. I love feeling so comfortable with the ingredient list, that I don't mind the thought of my kids licking it off their lips when they wear it,” says board-certified dermatologist Apple Bodemer, M.D. “For me, it makes my lips feel drenched and luscious. Just putting it on makes me smile.”
Great for on-the-go
Lip balms are perhaps the most well-traveled beauty product. For most users these little tubes go with them wherever they go—from gym bags and purses to carry-on luggage.
Speaking of, board-certified dermatologist and mindbodygreen collective member Keira Barr, M.D. says she takes midnbodygreen’s lip balm with her when she’s on-the-go.
“Traveling always leaves my lips dry, chapped, and begging for moisture. The lip balm was the perfect solution to heal and nourish my lips with a blend of humectants, emollients and occlusives to hydrate my skin and seal in the moisture,” she says. “The balm glides on the skin with such ease leaving your lips feeling silky smooth, which is the best part, because when your lips are dry and irritated the last thing you want is a waxy or chalky product tugging on your sensitive skin.”
Plus, she notes, she likes the antioxidant powers of the formula, as it uses vitamin E, moringa seed oil, and other antioxidant botanicals: “Chock full of ingredients rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, this lip balm is a keeper.”
Advertisement
Softens chapped skin
It’s not just dermatologist who are users, as American Board Family Medicine–certified physician Bindiya Gandhi, M.D. says she enjoys using the balm daily thanks to its skin-softening properties.
"I love mbg's new lip balm for numerous reasons including how soft it feels on my lips and how it properly hydrates my chapped skin,” she says. “And it's always worth noting that the ingredients are super nutritious and clean. It's my go-to lip balm now!"
The takeaway
I love getting product recommendations from beauty and wellness pros, including the above dermatologists and physicians. Their lip balm of choice? The mindbodygreen lip balm, which uses a robust blend of botanical extracts, plant butters, antioxidants, and vegan waxes to properly hydrate, protect and soften your lips.
Alexandra Engler is the beauty director at mindbodygreen and host of the beauty podcast Clean Beauty School. Previously, she's held beauty roles at Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, SELF, and Cosmopolitan; her byline has appeared in Esquire, Sports Illustrated, and Allure.com. In her current role, she covers all the latest trends in the clean and natural beauty space, as well as lifestyle topics, such as travel. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department. She lives in Brooklyn, New York.