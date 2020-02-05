This one may sound self-explanatory, but there's good reason to set aside some time to clear up your workspace at the end of the day.

"A clean and clear desk increases productivity and job satisfaction," according to Peters. And there's more: "If that's not motivation enough, take one guess what ritual top entrepreneurs around the world have in common? A clean desk." Ending the day with this practice can also bookend it so that the downtime after a busy day can be productive in its own way.

Remembering the power our space has over our lives can help us manipulate those spaces to get what we need from them. But once you've spruced up your space, you may want to also think about shaking up your routine in other ways to make yourself not only more productive but happier too. And if you're still struggling to check off that to-do list, you can try these breathing exercises to help you focus.