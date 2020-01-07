Sometimes, the concept of longevity can be pretty ambiguous. It makes sense—how to live longer is a pretty robust topic, after all. But according to Harvard geneticist and professor of aging biology David Sinclair, Ph.D., we can better understand longevity if we view the concept of aging the same way we view a disease.

"We're at a point now with aging that we were with cancer 30 to 40 years ago. We can now understand what drives the process," he tells me on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast.

What drives the aging process, he explains, is the lack of stress our bodies experience. In order to truly optimize our longevity, Sinclair wants us to add more stress to our lives.

To start, here are three easy tips to place our bodies under more "stress" to promote longevity. Think of it as training your muscles—you might experience some discomfort as you bicep curl, but your body will thank you in the long-run: