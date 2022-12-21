Hyaluronic acid has quite the résumé when it comes to skin care benefits. For instance, after applying the jelly-like topical, your complexion will appear more hydrated and plumper immediately. But if this ingredient is so good, why not use it in more ways than one?

Ahead, discover a few bonus ways to use hyaluronic acid that you might not have thought of before to reap all of its beauty enhancing benefits.