3 Ways To Use Hyaluronic Acid For Beauty + Full Body Benefits
Hyaluronic acid has quite the résumé when it comes to skin care benefits. For instance, after applying the jelly-like topical, your complexion will appear more hydrated and plumper immediately. But if this ingredient is so good, why not use it in more ways than one?
Ahead, discover a few bonus ways to use hyaluronic acid that you might not have thought of before to reap all of its beauty enhancing benefits.
As a scalp serum.
Hyaluronic acid is a deeply hydrating topical yet leaves no lingering residue. This combination makes it ideal for use on the scalp. If you experience any of the following, a simple hyaluronic acid serum may help:
- Itchiness.
- Dry skin.
- Flakes (here’s how to spot dandruff versus flakes).
- Redness or irritation.
Look for a scalp serum that’s fragrance-free and designed for the scalp. Once you find one you love, use the serum on any dry spots, before a scalp massage, or as a bonus step before hair slugging—here’s how to do the latter, plus some benefits.
As a supplement.
While 50% of the body's total amount of hyaluronic acid resides in the skin1, it's also present in tissues, joints, and blood vessels; specifically, it plays a key role in helping joints feel lubricated2, potentially supporting joint health as we age.
Plus, the hyaluronic acid in your body diminishes as you age3—which is one reason dryness and skin aging tend to go hand in hand. Further, by the time you reach your 40s, you have around 50% of the HA you had during your younger years, naturopathic doctor Nigma Talib, N.D., once told mbg.
The solution? Add a hyaluronic acid supplement to your daily routine to restore your natural levels and plump your skin from the inside out. Some formulas will also include a blend of other beauty-centric ingredients such as collagen or biotin. Here’s a curated list of our top choices to make your shopping just a bit easier.
As a lip plumper.
Pro tip
The takeaway.
Hyaluronic acid does so much more than hydrate the face—though the topical benefits are certainly noteworthy. Try using a hyaluronic acid-infused scalp serum to hydrate your roots, ingest HA to replenish your internal bank, and look for hyaluronic acid in your next lip balm as a natural plumper. Want to learn more about the full-body benefits? Check out our guide.
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more. She previously interned for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends, holistic skincare approaches, must-have makeup products, and inclusivity in the beauty industry. She currently lives in New York City.