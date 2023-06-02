Found: 3 Bioactives That Nourish Your Skin Cells From Within
We often think about skin care as a topical-only ritual. Take retinol, for example: We apply it to the surface of the skin, knowing that it will work below the surface to increase cell turnover, stimulate collagen, and even support clear skin.
But have you ever thought about reversing the order? We’re talking about a concept some call cellular beauty, and it starts with consuming skin-loving ingredients first. Below, three bioactives to consider.
Astaxanthin
First up, we have astaxanthin. This phytonutrient has been clinically shown to protect skin cells and help preserve the collagen layer.*
More specifically, it has photoprotective properties1, shown to help ease fine lines and age spots, as well as support skin hydration, elasticity and smoothness.*
In another double-blind clinical, subjects reported significant improvement in moisture levels (especially around the eyes), overall improved elasticity, and appearance of tone.* In other words, astaxanthin can be helpful for stubborn crow's feet and fine lines.*
Vitamin C
Vitamin C is what we call an essential nutrient, as your body can’t make it on its own. Given that fun fact, the only way to get it is through food and supplements. And apart from its notable immune system benefits, this vitamin is critical for skin health as well.*
See, your body cannot effectively produce collagen without the antioxidant2.* Vitamin C is actually able to promote fibroblast production3, tend to damaged collagen DNA, and regulate collagen synthesis4, or the pathway in which collagen is made.*
CoQ10
CoQ10 is a fat-soluble antioxidant5 coenzyme found throughout your body. When consumed as ubiquinol (the active form of CoQ10) it works on a cellular level, energizing the skin cells.*
Thanks to these targeted antioxidant actions at the level of skin cells, CoQ10 has been clinically shown to support skin elasticity and smoothness6, while combating wrinkles.*
What’s more, endogenous (meaning internal) levels of CoQ10 decline with age, which can lead to changes in cellular function and rejuvenation. Luckily, ubiquinol is clinically shown to increase CoQ10 levels7—so look for this ingredient in your next skin supplement.*
Not sure where to find the best products with these bioactives and more? Consider trying mindbodygreen's cellular beauty+— a formula that includes astaxanthin, ubiquinol CoQ10, pomegranate extract, and phytoceramides (another skin-supporting ingestible) to promotes cellular metabolism, energy and rejuvenation.*
The takeaway
If you want to encourage healthier skin from within, start with consuming research-backed bioactives like astaxanthin, vitamin C, and CoQ10. Sure, you could also slather on those ingredients in topical form, but why not double down at the cellular level? For a deeper dive into cellular skin health, check out this guide.
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more. She previously interned for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends, holistic skincare approaches, must-have makeup products, and inclusivity in the beauty industry. She currently lives in New York City.
