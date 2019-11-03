What The World Could Look Like In 2040 — If We Took Climate Change Seriously

"We have enough things to fight against; let's start looking for a world we can fight FOR."

These words, spoken by director Damon Gameau at a screening for his film, 2040, really hit home for me. As a writer who is passionate about sustainable living and climate crisis education, it's hard not to be overwhelmed and depressed in the face of all that is going wrong with our world. I know I'm not the only one who feels this way.

This new film tells a different story—one that I feel is much more impactful. Gameau, who created the documentary as a love letter to his 4-year-old daughter, Velvet, wanted to show people what her future (our future) will look like if we start to implement climate solutions that exist today. The film paints a compelling vision for a better tomorrow: one that we already have the technology to make a reality. With the right infrastructure and political backing (ahem, something to consider next time you head to the polls), here is what our world could look like by 2040.