The Complete Zodiac Guide To 2020. What's In The Stars For You?
Welcome to 2020! A new decade is upon us, and this one begins on a highly industrious note. Have one more sip of that bubbly beverage, then roll up your sleeves. Since December 2, 2019, maximizer Jupiter has joined purpose-driven Saturn and transformational Pluto in Capricorn. The zodiac's Sea Goat is among the most ambitious signs, and we're betting your New Year's resolutions are loftier than ever. This is a year to build a legacy!
At the same time, any structural "flaws" will demand attention—personally and globally. Until May 5, the lunar South Node is also winding through Capricorn. This point reveals our collective karma and exposes deeply rooted systems that are in need of an upgrade. Capricorn industries have been under the South Node's high-fidelity magnifying glass since November 2018: government, the economy, corporations, environmental conservation, and the hierarchies embedded within. Intense!
On January 12, Saturn and Pluto will make a precise connection in the skies, an event that happens only every 33 to 38 years.
This watershed moment may call for a total teardown and rebuild of some major institutions. Jupiter and Pluto will make three rare connections in Capricorn: in April, June, and November. As Jupiter shines its klieg light into Pluto's underground cellar, we might discover some not-so-pretty secrets that shake up business as usual. Ignorance is no longer bliss, and we'll need to get to work on those repairs.
From January through July, three final eclipses activate the Capricorn-Cancer axis, rounding out a series that began in July 2018.
While Capricorn is the "father sign" associated with all things patriarchal, Cancer is the galactic governess of home, family, and the matriarchal realm. The divine feminine continues to rise this year, both as a matter of historical timing and in an "equal but opposite" reaction to the trenchant Capricorn influence. It's an uncomfortable but necessary contrast we'll keep learning to navigate. Does it feel like we've co-starred in this "movie" before? Maybe so. But as we enter the next decade, we have to be prepared to greet the foreboding trends being forecast—from recessions to climate events to reproductive rights rollbacks—with a new set of power tools.
Good news: Out-of-the-box innovations can spark solutions between March 21 and July 1, when builder Saturn zooms into progressive Aquarius for the first time since its 1991-94 visit.
With Saturn in this high-tech sign, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning will continue to boom. Will the robots inherit the earth...or at least, become a bigger part of our daily lives? Aquarius is also the sign of society and humanitarian issues. This "power to the people" Saturn cycle arrives every 29.5 years and has historically dovetailed with social justice initiatives, often in response to Saturn's law-and-order approach gone too far. Although Saturn doesn't elicit rapid change, the ringed disciplinarian helps us make the kinds of cultural shifts that can resonate for decades.
Worldwide border policies could take an unprecedented turn after May 5, when the lunar nodes shift to the Gemini-Sagittarius axis, bringing with them a new 18-month eclipse series.
Globalism or nationalism? Sagittarius is the cross-cultural connector and also rules religion, the media, and the laws that govern us. Can presidents, royals, and prime ministers all align around trade regulations, humanitarian aid, missile treaties, and the climate? With the karmic South Node roosting here, they may have no choice but to form new accords. As the North Node shifts into cooperative Gemini until December 3, 2021, the negotiating table could be a lively (and intense!) space.
Gemini-Sagittarius is the axis of communication, ruling over publishing and the media. Will journalistic ethics tighten up, or will regulations lead to censorship or more so-called fake news? As Instagram travelers popularize every hidden niche of the planet—and "developers" hack through miles of pristine jungle and beach to build boho-chic hotels—this nodal cycle will force us to reckon (once again) with the impact that modernization has on indigenous cultures.
Love planets Venus and Mars both turn retrograde in 2020, eliciting a deep review of the way we "do" relationships.
Venus will hover in gender-fluid Gemini for an extended period, from April 3 to August 7, lending creativity and seduction to our romantic trends. The retrograde cycle wages from May 13 to June 25, which could bring a few blasts from the past. If an old flame heats up again, explore with cautious optimism.
Couples may revisit a conflict you never fully put to bed. Diplomatic Venus helps you deal and heal, and in Gemini, communication is key! If you're marrying under this cycle, fret not. Since Venus turns retro only every 18 months, plan to renew your vows on your first anniversary in 2021 as an added astrological insurance policy.
Lusty, feisty Mars will host an extended homecoming celebration, landing in its native sign of Aries from June 27, 2020, to January 6, 2021. As the warrior planet doubles its strength—and turns retrograde from September 9 to November 13—the United States presidential elections could be one of many catalysts that churn up everyone's fighting spirit. Aries rules independence and reinvention, but it can also be connected with authoritarianism. Will the forthcoming revolution be a peaceful one? That could take legions of self-control.
Then, on December 21, structured Saturn makes its second epic connection of the year, syncing up with no-limits Jupiter at 0º29' Aquarius.
This precise mashup happens only every 20 years, a paradoxical planetary pairing that astrologers have dubbed the Great Conjunction. Since 1802, Great Conjunctions have all been in earth signs (with the exception of a trio in Libra in 1981), putting their push-pull focus on material world concerns: landownership, wealth accumulation, and the commodifying of the planet's natural resources. As oceans fill with plastic and carbon emissions heat the air and melt the ice caps, we are getting clear signs that our planet can no longer sustain the systematic expansion that has occurred under the last 200 years of earth-sign Saturn-Jupiter conjunctions.
Now, the trend is shifting. For the next 150 years, all Great Conjunctions will occur in air signs: Aquarius, Gemini, and Libra. While we may never cease the human compulsion to create, expand and build, this new wave of energy could blow open the doors of invention. (Fun fact: The New Wave movement in fashion and art began near the 1981 Great Conjunction in Libra, the first to hit an air sign since the 1400s!)
In the year ahead, land grabs could evolve into bids for airspace. From upzoned building regulations that allow high-rise developments to ascend farther into the sky, to satellite and Wi-Fi signals buzzing through the ether, the atmosphere will be the next hot commodity.
The animated space age series, The Jetsons, aired when Saturn toured Aquarius in the early 1960s. Could Elroy's jet-pack replace the Hoverboard? It might not be long before we're taking our kids to school in pod-sized rockets. Regardless, we're certain that companies will continue to utilize VR technology to create "experience marketing," giving consumers a multisensory way to interact with products. And that's just the tip of the Aquarian iceberg—which, we pray this scientific trend will help us figure out how to "re-polarize" before the ominous 10-year climate warning expires.