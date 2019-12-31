The Complete Zodiac Guide To 2020. What's In The Stars For You?

This precise mashup happens only every 20 years, a paradoxical planetary pairing that astrologers have dubbed the Great Conjunction. Since 1802, Great Conjunctions have all been in earth signs (with the exception of a trio in Libra in 1981), putting their push-pull focus on material world concerns: landownership, wealth accumulation, and the commodifying of the planet's natural resources. As oceans fill with plastic and carbon emissions heat the air and melt the ice caps, we are getting clear signs that our planet can no longer sustain the systematic expansion that has occurred under the last 200 years of earth-sign Saturn-Jupiter conjunctions.

Now, the trend is shifting. For the next 150 years, all Great Conjunctions will occur in air signs: Aquarius, Gemini, and Libra. While we may never cease the human compulsion to create, expand and build, this new wave of energy could blow open the doors of invention. (Fun fact: The New Wave movement in fashion and art began near the 1981 Great Conjunction in Libra, the first to hit an air sign since the 1400s!)

In the year ahead, land grabs could evolve into bids for airspace. From upzoned building regulations that allow high-rise developments to ascend farther into the sky, to satellite and Wi-Fi signals buzzing through the ether, the atmosphere will be the next hot commodity.

The animated space age series, The Jetsons, aired when Saturn toured Aquarius in the early 1960s. Could Elroy's jet-pack replace the Hoverboard? It might not be long before we're taking our kids to school in pod-sized rockets. Regardless, we're certain that companies will continue to utilize VR technology to create "experience marketing," giving consumers a multisensory way to interact with products. And that's just the tip of the Aquarian iceberg—which, we pray this scientific trend will help us figure out how to "re-polarize" before the ominous 10-year climate warning expires.