It's All Happening: Here's What 2020 Has In Store For Your Zodiac Sign

You're very much on the ground floor in 2020, which means your focus should be on building a rock-solid foundation for your future empire. Your life may look more like a construction site than a dream home this year. But before you bring in the metaphoric cranes and wrecking balls, work like a master architect. Get crystal clear about what you want your final product to be. Holding that vision will get you through those slow-as-molasses moments that test your Sagittarius (im)patience. Then, run the numbers. What time, energy, and resources will be needed to pull this off? With lucky Jupiter in your financial zone until December 19, you'll be fired up about fundraising, should you discover that pulling off your dream will be more expensive than anticipated.

And while Saturn will spend a good part of 2020 in Capricorn, from January 1 until March 21, then again from May 10 to July 1, the cosmic taskmaster also darts forward into Aquarius and your cooperative, communicative third house for a short spring stint. Then, on December 17, 2020, Saturn will officially call Aquarius its home until March 7, 2023. This is the ringed planet's first dip into the Water Bearer's well since January 1994! During this three-year cycle, you'll learn to separate the wheat from the chaff in your personal life. Relationships with siblings, neighbors, co-workers and other peers go through a renovation process. You may team up on a serious project that necessitates a formal contract. As the saying goes, people are in your life for a season, a reason, or a lifetime. With enduring Saturn writing the rules of engagement, people will have to earn their loyalty points if they want to share your generous bounty!

The December 21 winter solstice could bring a watershed moment. That day, Saturn will make a rare (as in once every 20 years), exact meetup with Jupiter. They'll unite at 0º29' Aquarius—an event called the Great Conjunction. As 2020 draws to a close, you'll see clearly who should play a starring role in this emerging new chapter of your life. Surprise! Some people may be quiet supporters who are more traditional or conservative than the folks you tend to gravitate toward. As Saturn lumbers through Aquarius until March 7, 2023, test collaborative ventures on a project-by-project basis. Know this: With such a process-driven planet at the wheel, it might take a few missions to get your work styles aligned and your respective roles defined.

Don't hit the snooze button on 2020 yet, Sagittarius! There will be some frissons of excitement to keep your blood pumping. On June 5, a fresh, 18-month-long eclipse series erupts across the Sagittarius/Gemini axis, with two more following on November 30 and December 14. These momentous moonbeams light a fire under stalled passion projects while expediting relationship developments. The last time eclipses landed on this lunar axis was between December 21, 2010, and May 25, 2013. Flip back in your calendar to see what was happening then if you can recall. Similar themes may recur between June 5, 2020, and December 3, 2021.

Along with the eclipses, the lunar nodes, AKA the "cosmic destiny points" will also shift from the Cancer/Capricorn line to the Gemini/Sagittarius axis on May 5, 2020. The last time the nodes were in this position was between October 14, 2001, and April 14, 2003. With the South Node in Sagittarius and your first house of self-expression until January 18, 2022, your karmic gifts will be called to the fore. In many ways, you'll feel guided by a mystical force come May—which might feel like a heavy responsibility at times. And yet, Archer, there's no avoiding your "soul work." Heed the call!