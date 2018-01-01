The Complete Zodiac Guide To 2018. What's In The Stars For You?

Could sweet stability be in the stars in 2018? We're cautiously optimistic, after the last few years of cosmic chaos. But a peek upstairs reveals a little more quiet than we've had in recent times. Will that echo down below? Here's hoping.

The slower-moving outer planets, which shape the larger trends that affect us all, will spend the bulk of 2018 in receptive, reflective "yin" (earth and water) signs. This could herald a calm period, but it can also make people passive at a time when action is needed.

Representing the steadying earth element, Uranus will move into Taurus, while Saturn and Pluto are both in Capricorn. The other two outer planets are in emotional water signs: Jupiter spends most of 2018 in Scorpio while Neptune is in Pisces all year.

By mid-November, three planets (Jupiter, Saturn, and Neptune) will be rooted in their "home" signs—meaning they will travel through the zodiac sign that they govern—a cycle that will last until December 2019. Effusive Jupiter will be in its native Sagittarius from November 8, 2018, until December 2, 2019; staunch Saturn is anchored in Capricorn until December 2020 and watery Neptune is in Pisces until 2024.

Planets are empowered when they're stationed at home base, so if we're lucky, this could bring a more balanced energy to the world. But it's also like getting a double-strength dose of what each planet rules—the good and the bad. We'll get twice the helping of Jupiter's optimism and global focus; a dual hit of Saturn's pragmatism and rigidity; an extra round of Neptune's compassion and its unseemly secrets.