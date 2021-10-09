Of all the types of wrinkles, laugh lines (also called "smile lines," or "marionette lines") are one of the most difficult to treat. Technically, they fall under the “expression wrinkle” bucket, as they form by, well, smiling or laughing—and tend to stick around when collagen declines and your skin isn't as able to bounce back from these movements. But these creases are also considered “gravitational,” too: When your facial fat pads start to sag over time (the effects of gravity afflict us all at some point), the lower cheek area becomes more hollow, which can make those marionette lines more pronounced. All that to say: Laugh lines are no joke.

Now, we would never tell you to quit smiling and laughing—not only is that ridiculous advice, but your mental health is a vital component of skin care, anyway. But for those moments when you’re not actively engaging, experts suggest slotting in intentional movement, via a face yoga practice or mindful massage, both of which can stimulate blood flow and promote collagen production.

If you’re in the market for some facial massage tips, you’re in luck: We recently came across an easy TikTok tutorial to target those laugh lines—with just two steps, it seamlessly fits into your skin care routine.