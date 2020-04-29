We are going through so much as a collective right now. And at the same time, many of us are feeling totally alone. During these times of isolation, our inner critics have a way of becoming louder than ever.

The first step in quieting our inner critics is tuning into what they're trying to tell us when they spew out negative and fear-based statements. Your inner critic is the mouthpiece for the many different aspects of your psyche that require your attention, compassion, and healing. Here are two kinds of critics that I'm hearing about from many clients right now, what they could be trying to tell us, and how to start to alleviate their presence and find more self-compassion.