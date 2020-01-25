We could be less than two years away from cell-based meat hitting shelves here in the U.S.

Lab-grown meat, a concept that's been in the works for a number of years, is closer than ever to becoming a reality, after Memphis Meats announced a $161 million investment round toward their pilot plant. Company officials hope the investment will make it possible to bring cell-based meat to consumers within 18 to 24 months.

And with the meat market projected to face higher demands in the coming years, the potential for innovation in the meat industry holds a lot of promise for food scarcity, safety, and accessibility.