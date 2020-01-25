mindbodygreen

Dismiss
News

Lab-Grown Meat Could Be Hitting Shelves In Two Years Or Less

Sarah Regan
mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant By Sarah Regan
mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant
Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Brooklyn, New York.
Woman Assessing a Petri Dish in a Lab

Image by Addictive Creatives / Stocksy

January 25, 2020 — 16:41 PM

We could be less than two years away from cell-based meat hitting shelves here in the U.S.

Lab-grown meat, a concept that's been in the works for a number of years, is closer than ever to becoming a reality, after Memphis Meats announced a $161 million investment round toward their pilot plant. Company officials hope the investment will make it possible to bring cell-based meat to consumers within 18 to 24 months.

And with the meat market projected to face higher demands in the coming years, the potential for innovation in the meat industry holds a lot of promise for food scarcity, safety, and accessibility.

The plan in the works.

Here's a rundown on how Memphis Meats makes their product, but essentially, they produce meats like beef and chicken by "feeding" and cultivating specific cells.

For their pilot plant, vice president of operations Steve Myrick told Food Dive they've found land in the Bay Area near their current location in Berkeley, California, that could house the plant (which is still in the design phase).

And for the meat to finally reach shelves, the company will have to get the green light from federal regulators. Memphis Meats' vice president of product and regulation Eric Shulze says they've been working with the FDA and USDA, "which is putting together a joint framework to oversee the cultured meat segment."

"I can say as a former regulator myself," Shulze says, "the U.S. government is working with incredible speed, diligence, and efficiency on bringing these products to market."

Article continues below

Support within the industry.

And Memphis Meats isn't going it alone. According to Myrick, they've got some strong investors behind them like Norwest, Tyson, and Bill Gates.

"We've found that those companies share our conviction that our food system needs to continue to innovate in order to feed humanity and to feed the growing demand for meat in the coming decades and that they see our technology as an important potential solution," Myrick​ adds. "So we're really eager to learn from them as we look to scale up our production and build a global supply chain."

Memphis Meats' senior manager of communications and operations ​David Kay adds that cell-based meat could be part of the solution to meat demand, and further, those involved in the meat industry (whether it be livestock or cell-based meat) are focused on common ground.

Other brands on the horizon.

Some other notable brands on the cell-based meat front include Just and Future Meat Technologies. According to Food Dive, Just is working on getting their lab-grown chicken nuggets on the market, and Future Meat is working on a pilot plant of their own.

And with plenty of demand for meat (and meat alternatives), "We think that this is a truly enormous opportunity that is large enough to sustain multiple companies and to allow multiple companies to be successful," Kay adds.

Between rising populations and rising demand for meat, we're always happy to see innovation in the name of sustainability. And if it's between lab-grown meat or insects, well, we'll let you take your pick. But we'll definitely be keeping our eyes out for the cell-based meats soon to come.

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant
Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and...

More On This Topic

Recipes

Need Some Protein? Try These 15-Minute Flourless Chocolate Chip Muffins

Bettina Campolucci-Bordi
Need Some Protein? Try These 15-Minute Flourless Chocolate Chip Muffins
Recipes

8 Delicious Plant-Based Breakfast Recipes To Try This Weekend

Sarah Regan
8 Delicious Plant-Based Breakfast Recipes To Try This Weekend
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Integrative Health

Flushed Cheeks After A Glass Of Wine? This MD Knows Exactly Why

Jamie Schneider
Flushed Cheeks After A Glass Of Wine? This MD Knows Exactly Why
Spirituality

Do We Smell A *Metal* Rat? 2 Pros & A Con Of The Lunar New Year Animal

The AstroTwins
Do We Smell A *Metal* Rat? 2 Pros & A Con Of The Lunar New Year Animal
Personal Growth

9 Strategies To Savor Small Wins For Better Mental & Physical Health

Natalie Digate Muth, MD, MPH, RDN, FAAP
9 Strategies To Savor Small Wins For Better Mental & Physical Health
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Home

Turmeric Stains Are The Worst — Here Are 3 Tips To Salvage Your Stuff

Suzy Scherr
Turmeric Stains Are The Worst — Here Are 3 Tips To Salvage Your Stuff
Nature

Access To Green Spaces Decreases The Risk Of Neurological Disorders

Abby Moore
Access To Green Spaces Decreases The Risk Of Neurological Disorders
Beauty

11 Natural Remedies For Dry, Brittle Nails — That Seriously Work

Alexandra Engler
11 Natural Remedies For Dry, Brittle Nails — That Seriously Work
Mental Health

This Is What Scary Movies Teach Us About How Our Brains React To Fear

Christina Coughlin
This Is What Scary Movies Teach Us About How Our Brains React To Fear
Integrative Health

The Simple Mindset Shift This Doctor Recommends To Improve Well-Being

Christina Coughlin
The Simple Mindset Shift This Doctor Recommends To Improve Well-Being
Food Trends

Have Your Keto Ice Cream & Eat It, Too, With Halo Top's 7 New Pints

Abby Moore
Have Your Keto Ice Cream & Eat It, Too, With Halo Top's 7 New Pints
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/161-million-investment-to-bring-lab-grown-meat-to-stores

Your article and new folder have been saved!