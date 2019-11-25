mindbodygreen

Dismiss
News
|
Fact Checked

A 16-Free Polish Line Just Dropped At Target & My Mani Lasted 2 Weeks

Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor By Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department.

Image by BONNINSTUDIO / Stocksy

November 25, 2019 — 14:08 PM

Polish leaps off my nails—sometimes it feels like even a small gust of wind will give me an unsightly chip. If I paint on a coat midday there is no guarantee that I'll have a full mani by that evening. I have accepted this as my fate, and continue my life, disheveled nails in all. So when a mani sticks around for nearly two weeks? I write about it. When that polish is 16-free, under $9, comes in 30 classic hues, and available at Target? Well, here we are, dear readers.

A few weeks ago I got to try out Sally Hansen's new (and first!) plant-based, vegan polish line, Good. Kind. Pure., and it's one of the most impressive forays into clean polish I've seen yet—especially impressive since this is a mass brand.

The collection is formulated without the major concern-causing ingredients like formaldehyde, formaldehyde resin, toluene, phthalates (including DBP and DPHP), camphor, and parabens—but also synthetic fragrance, silicone, and glycol ether. (And a few other additions to this list; it is 16-free after all.)

As plant-based, clean beauty becomes mainstream, we love to see a classic beauty brand enter the space. Sally Hansen launched over 50 years ago—by the Sally Hansen herself. It's an iconic Americana beauty mainstay, and the No. 1 nail company in the U.S. So to see the brand embrace a new chapter says something. But hailing from an innovative founder like Hansen (she's a woman who first founded a company in 1946, after all), perhaps not so surprising. She's even quoted as saying, "You can do something about anything. You can and must improve constantly," to a paper in 1934—so change almost seems inevitable.

What's the polish like?

I had an event the night I first tested it out, so I went with a vampy deep red (it's called Cherry Amore, which feels very oh la la). It's a rich, dense shade that screams look at me. It was a wild deviation from my normal mani aesthetic, but it felt right and went with the look. The other 29 range from a neutral ballet pink (Rose Petal) to metallic silver (Soothing Slate). Most of the shades lean neutral, but the fruity pops of pinks and yellows keep the more daring among us satisfied. (Although you can find stark neons or matte moody hues, if that's your thing.) They all also have fun, cheeky names like Coconut Milk and Eco-rose.

After surviving said event, the mani powered its way into the weekend and the next work week. One week later the only flecks and imperfections I saw were tiny nicks along the tip. But given my track record with polish, that's nothing. It wasn't until almost two full weeks later that I endured the first major peeling situation.

Along with their color collections, they'll be offering a clean Hardener and Top Coat. The Hardener fills in ridges and protects against splitting—so it's perfect for those who skip polishes but want healthy looking tips. I gave it a whirl after my vampy red, and my nails feel the healthiest they've been: They make that click, click, click sound when I drum them on the desk. (Also: ever wonder why you hardly see these hardening polishes in the clean space? The main ingredient in traditional options is formaldehyde, and it's actually not that easy to create a clean version. But this botanical blend works.)

Most of the brand's polishes hover around $5, so this is a more premium collection, but still more affordable than high-end polish brands. (You'd be hard-pressed to spot a difference in the quality between the two.) And it comes with a new plant-based brush designed to hold and apply the new formula with ease: it's wide-brimmed and flat with a slightly curved edge. It's the type of brush even the most novice of beauty fans could master—and has clean pull so you're less likely to make mistakes when you use your non-dominant hand.

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Alexandra Engler
Alexandra Engler mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor at mindbodygreen. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department. She has...

More On This Topic

Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Wellness Trends

So, Are The Top Diets From 2019 Actually Healthy? We Investigated

Eliza Sullivan
So, Are The Top Diets From 2019 Actually Healthy? We Investigated
$49.99

How To Get Glowing Skin Naturally

With Shiva Rose
How To Get Glowing Skin Naturally
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/16-free-polish-line-just-dropped-at-target-and-my-mani-lasted-2-weeks

Your article and new folder have been saved!