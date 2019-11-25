A 16-Free Polish Line Just Dropped At Target & My Mani Lasted 2 Weeks

Polish leaps off my nails—sometimes it feels like even a small gust of wind will give me an unsightly chip. If I paint on a coat midday there is no guarantee that I'll have a full mani by that evening. I have accepted this as my fate, and continue my life, disheveled nails in all. So when a mani sticks around for nearly two weeks? I write about it. When that polish is 16-free, under $9, comes in 30 classic hues, and available at Target? Well, here we are, dear readers.

A few weeks ago I got to try out Sally Hansen's new (and first!) plant-based, vegan polish line, Good. Kind. Pure., and it's one of the most impressive forays into clean polish I've seen yet—especially impressive since this is a mass brand.

The collection is formulated without the major concern-causing ingredients like formaldehyde, formaldehyde resin, toluene, phthalates (including DBP and DPHP), camphor, and parabens—but also synthetic fragrance, silicone, and glycol ether. (And a few other additions to this list; it is 16-free after all.)

As plant-based, clean beauty becomes mainstream, we love to see a classic beauty brand enter the space. Sally Hansen launched over 50 years ago—by the Sally Hansen herself. It's an iconic Americana beauty mainstay, and the No. 1 nail company in the U.S. So to see the brand embrace a new chapter says something. But hailing from an innovative founder like Hansen (she's a woman who first founded a company in 1946, after all), perhaps not so surprising. She's even quoted as saying, "You can do something about anything. You can and must improve constantly," to a paper in 1934—so change almost seems inevitable.