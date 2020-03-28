In the throes of this global pandemic, the notion of a spa day has a bit of a different meaning. Whether it’s to help quell some COVID-induced anxiety or to quite literally dip your toes into fun products you finally have the time to get your hands on—this quarantine is, at the very least, an excuse to lather up.

But even if you don’t have a handy collection of clay masks to slather on, we’ve got you covered. Here, 11 of our favorite DIY beauty treatments, so your self-care day becomes as easy as walking into the kitchen. Cue the spa music.