Who doesn't love a good deal? And there are few deals quite as good as Nordstrom's Annual Anniversary Sale, which starts today and lasts until August 4. My favorite part? The beauty exclusives—as if that should surprise you, given I'm the mbg beauty editor after all. And while the entire beauty sale covers more traditional brands like La Mer and Tom Ford Beauty, their collection of cleaner, nontoxic, and natural brands is impressive. So if you are looking to stock up on your favorites, now's the time. (Also: I know we're all online shoppers now, but if you are keen to shop in store, Saturday, July 20, is their Beauty Bash, where you can find help with consultants and get a limited-edition tote with a purchase of $125 or more.) Well, I won't drag this on any longer—here are my selects for the sale. Maybe one or two might make your list.