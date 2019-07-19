11 Clean Beauty Steals At The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
Who doesn't love a good deal? And there are few deals quite as good as Nordstrom's Annual Anniversary Sale, which starts today and lasts until August 4. My favorite part? The beauty exclusives—as if that should surprise you, given I'm the mbg beauty editor after all. And while the entire beauty sale covers more traditional brands like La Mer and Tom Ford Beauty, their collection of cleaner, nontoxic, and natural brands is impressive. So if you are looking to stock up on your favorites, now's the time. (Also: I know we're all online shoppers now, but if you are keen to shop in store, Saturday, July 20, is their Beauty Bash, where you can find help with consultants and get a limited-edition tote with a purchase of $125 or more.) Well, I won't drag this on any longer—here are my selects for the sale. Maybe one or two might make your list.
Herbivore Botanicals Emerald Jade Set
This combines two of the biggest trends in beauty right now: facial rollers and hemp seed. The serum is packed with the fatty acid-rich ingredient (to moisturize and reduce redness)—the perfect pair to a soothing nightly massage.
Emerald Jade Set, Herbivore Botanicals ($52; value: $78)
Supergoop! Invincible Setting Powder SPF 45 & Refill Set
Here's a great multitasker: Protect skin from sun damage, set makeup, and make SPF reapplication easy, as well as portable. The mineral powder brushes on a layer of sweat-resistant and sweat-absorbing zinc oxide. And this set comes with refills—so you're stocked up for a while.
Invincible Setting Powder SPF 45 & Refill Set, Supergoop! ($39; value: $70)
Supergoop! SPF 50 Antioxidant-Infused Sunscreen Mist Trio
Another reason to stock up on sunscreen: This trio is infused with vitamin C to help neutralize free radicals on the body. So often we forget to apply antioxidants to all of our skin—but if you're exposing any skin to sun, you're exposing that skin to damage as well.
SPF 50 Antioxidant-Infused Sunscreen Mist Trio, Supergoop! ($38; value: $57)
Mario Badescu Skin Care The Essentials Set
The cult-favorite items from the cult skin care brand: a refreshing facial mist with aloe and rosewater, a drying lotion to target any blemishes, and a silky lip balm. Ideal intro items for any young individuals looking to start getting into skin care.
The Essentials Set, Mario Badescu Skin Care ($23; value: $33)
Mario Badescu Enzyme Cleansing Gel Duo
One of my biggest gripes with facial cleansers: They disappear too fast. Hardly any brand packages face washes in large enough packaging for regular use. This set does not have that problem. The gel is packed with natural alpha-hydroxy acids from papaya and grapefruit, so ideal for those with oily and acne-prone skin.
Enzyme Cleansing Gel Duo, Mario Badescu ($25; value: $38)
Sunday Riley Essentials Set
Sunday Riley might not be natural, but the clean, efficacious, smart formulas are worthy of note—as is the incredible value of this set. The hero product is the Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment, a serum so good this beauty editor has wiped the bottle clean with a cotton swab to get every last drop.
Essentials Set, Sunday Riley ($99; value: $148)
Kopari Coco Head-to-Toe Travel Set
We are unapologetic lovers of coconut here—as is Kopari. This set has all their classics: The Coconut Melt is their all-purpose salve, the Coconut Crush Scrub exfoliates while it hydrates, the Coconut Lip Glossy is ideal for that dewy sheen, and the Coconut Oil Deodorant glides on clear and keeps you smelling fresh.
Coco Head-to-Toe Travel Set, Kopari ($37; value: $53)
Kiehl's Super Age-Correcting Collection
This effortless travel set comes with five gentle, hydrating products perfect for dry or maturing skin. It comes with an oil cleanser, two concentrates (one for day, the other for night), and two eye creams (again, one for day, the other for night). Think of it as a starter set if you want to start dabbling in anti-aging products.
Super Age-Correcting Collection, Kiehl's ($92; value: $142)
ghd Black Platinum+ 1-Inch Styler
Here are my thoughts on hot tools: Try to avoid too much heat as much as possible, as it's damaging. But when you do reach for a styler, just make sure it's of the better-for-your strands variety. ghd's smart styler uses adaptive technology so you're not overheating areas while understyling others.
Black Platinum+ 1-Inch Styler, ghd ($169; value: $249)
Slip for Beauty Sleep Slipsilk Pure Silk Queen Pillowcases
Right now you might be questioning if it's really worth it to drop over a hundred bucks for pillowcases. To which I argue: First, there's a chance you already spend that on beauty products you use far less. Second, I had infinitely better hair days after making the switch (less frizz, less bedhead). Finally, no more pillow lines or smooshed face every morning. Worth every penny.
Slipsilk Pure Silk Queen Pillowcases, Slip for Beauty Sleep ($119; value: $170)
MoonJuice Daily SuperYou Stress Management Dietary Supplement Duo
These herb-packed pills (shatavari, ashwagandha, amla, and rhodiola to name a few) are formulated to improve energy over time, decrease cortisol levels, and help reduce oxidative stress on the skin. The result? A more chill, glowing you.
Daily SuperYou Stress Management Dietary Supplement Duo, MoonJuice ($68; value: $98)
