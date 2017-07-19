10 WOC-Owned Beauty Brands Everyone Will Love
Owning Vivrant Beauty, a beauty e-boutique curated for women of color, means that every time I open my mailbox there’s a rich moisturizer, a unique pressed serum, or a brightly scented face cleanser just waiting to be tested. I’m constantly exploring the beauty market, literally and digitally, to find the best indie beauty brands, and in that quest I have come across some of the most amazing women-of-color-owned products that any natural beauty aficionado will love.
There’s a misconception that women-of-color-owned brands solely address the needs of women with brown skin and textured hair. While I love filling the e-shelves of my shop with a hydrating deep conditioner for curly hair or a perfectly pigmented lip color that pops against deep skin tones, the truth is that the products that excite me most can be enjoyed by women universally. Here are 10 recent finds that any green beauty enthusiast will love, all created by women of color:
1. Bloomsbury Square Featherlight Cucumber Skin Nectar
It's tougher for those with oily or combination skin to find a suitable face oil, but Niambi Cacchioli solved the problem with the Featherlight Cucumber Skin Nectar from her all-natural, small-batch apothecary based in New Jersey. This oil-based serum is one that the breakout-prone can appreciate. Bloomsbury Square Featherlight Cucumber Skin Nectar ($28)
2. Mischo Beauty Nail Lacquer
Kitiya Mischo King, founder of Mischo Beauty, has created the most luxe packaging for a nail varnish and an incredibly chic collection of shades—did I mention that the long-lasting formula is 9-Free? Mischo Beauty Nail Lacquer ($19)
3. Oui Shave 14K Gold Carrie Razor
Blame Oui founder Karen Young, pictured here, for your new razor obsession. Replacing those purple disposable razors with a 14K gold-plated safety razor is the answer to a smoother shave—it's both a green upgrade and will enhance all of your selfies going forward. Oui Shave Carrie 14K Gold Carrie Razor Set ($85)
4. PiperWai Activated Charcoal Deodorant Stick
Most people try a few natural deodorants before they find "the one" they can trust. Childhood friends Sarah Ribner and Jess Edelstein set out to change the game for people with sensitive skin. PiperWai checks the box from an ingredient standpoint. Plus, the activated charcoal adds a detoxifying element. PiperWai Activated Charcoal Deodorant Stick ($16.99)
5. Unsun Cosmetics Mineral-Based Broad-Spectrum SPF 30
The quest for an effective and natural sunblock can be a frustrating one, a truth that founder Katonya Breaux understands. Unsun’s SPF is mineral-based, lightweight, and chock-full of natural ingredients. It also boasts a slight tint that makes it appealing on a broad range of skin tones. Unsun Cosmetics Mineral-Based Broad-Spectrum SPF 30 ($29)
6. Plain Jane Beauty Crème Mineral Liquid Foundation
Despite the humble name, this liquid foundation is anything but plain. It’s made of 85 percent organic ingredients and founder Lake Louise spent years formulating shades ranging from porcelain to deep chocolate in warm, neutral, and cool tones—a spectrum that is unfortunately not common enough in natural makeup lines, at least not yet. Plain Jane Beauty Crème Minerals Liquid Foundation ($36)
7. Antonia Burrell Bright Light Eye Cream
The best skin care is created when innovative technology and plant-based ingredients meet. Antonia Burrell is a celebrated U.K.-based esthetician with a skin-altering product collection. My personal favorite is her eye cream with a clever ball applicator that notably hydrates, tightens, and brightens. Anthonia Burrell Bright Light Eye Cream ($62)
8. Flaunt by Lauren Napier
Lauren Napier first introduced her cult-favorite individually wrapped face wipes, Cleanse, to the market. She’s taken the category to the next level with Flaunt, makeup removers that feature anti-aging, or as she’s calling it, pro-aging benefits. Flaunt by Lauren Napier ($10 to $40)
9. Briogeo Scalp-Revival Charcoal and Coconut Oil Scalp-Exfoliating Shampoo
Briogeo’s exfoliating shampoo is the perfect deep cleanse for a happy scalp, and this charcoal-based shampoo has gotten stamps of approval from all hair types. We also love the Scalp Revival serum, which feels like a rejuvenating breath for fresh air for the scalp. It's true: Scalp facials are the new it-treatment. Briogeo Scalp Revival Collection ($42)
10. Organic Bath Co. Zesty Morning Organic Sugar Scrub
This organic bath scrub with a bold citrus scent and a rich blend of moisturizing oils is the perfect way to start the day. We can all use a natural wake-up call. Organic Bath Co. Zesty Morning Organic Sugar Scrub ($27)
