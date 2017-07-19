Owning Vivrant Beauty, a beauty e-boutique curated for women of color, means that every time I open my mailbox there’s a rich moisturizer, a unique pressed serum, or a brightly scented face cleanser just waiting to be tested. I’m constantly exploring the beauty market, literally and digitally, to find the best indie beauty brands, and in that quest I have come across some of the most amazing women-of-color-owned products that any natural beauty aficionado will love.

There’s a misconception that women-of-color-owned brands solely address the needs of women with brown skin and textured hair. While I love filling the e-shelves of my shop with a hydrating deep conditioner for curly hair or a perfectly pigmented lip color that pops against deep skin tones, the truth is that the products that excite me most can be enjoyed by women universally. Here are 10 recent finds that any green beauty enthusiast will love, all created by women of color: