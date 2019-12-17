During past holiday seasons, you may have watched your teenager ignore other people at a family event, their nose glued to their phone. You may have watched your child become too rough with their cousins or use a sharp tone with their great aunt. This year, rather than thinking of the holidays as an inevitable catastrophe, try to think about how things can change. The holidays are a perfect time to practice your child's social skills, so they can learn how to communicate and play well with others.

Wherever you go over the holiday season—from trips to shopping malls to holiday parties—you have a chance to be your child's social skills coach. Use the holiday grind to your advantage!