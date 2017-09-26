10 Ways To Love Yourself While Caring For A Sick Relative

The Pew Research Center statistics show the "silver tsunami" has hit the United States. As the oldest generation lives longer and baby boomers reach retirement age, one thing is clear. Family members are living longer, so chances are high you will find yourself in the role of family caregiver at least once in your lifetime.

Caring for an aging and ailing relative—whether a parent, spouse, or extended family member—is a rewarding experience filled with love, compassion, and joy. But it’s also filled with big responsibilities, new challenges, and many worries. Family caregivers can find themselves exhausted physically, mentally, and spiritually. And they often experience high levels of stress that can lead to caregiver burnout if ignored.

In order to stay healthy and continue giving your loved one the best care possible, it’s vital you take time every day to put yourself first. Because if something happens to you, it affects the recipient of your care as well.

So how can you do that when you’re busy taking care of someone else?

Here are 10 self-care strategies I learned as a family caregiver and include in my new book, The Conscious Caregiver, to help you learn how to make yourself a priority every day.