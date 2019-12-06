10 Trader Joe's Gifts For The Foodie In Your Life
With the holiday season now in full swing, Trader Joe's has decked the halls (er, aisles) with plenty of holiday-inspired food and drink.
And with gift-finding crunchtime fast approaching, they've got us covered with tons of giftable products, like their Mediterranean Olive Oil Gift Set or their Rainbow of Honey. So without further ado, here are our top picks for your foodie friends' gifts, courtesy of Trader Joe's.
A Taste of Vermont Organic Maple Syrup Gift Set
For your brunch bestie, this maple syrup gift set is sure to make their mornings bright. All the syrup is hand-selected, ranging from mild to bold. This year's set is completely organic, and $9.99 for four 3.4-ounce bottles. And the best part? National Maple Syrup Day is December 17.
Beyond Your Basic Seasoning Blend Set
Can you think of anyone who could use a little more spice in their life? This set of four seasoning blends will take their cooking to the next level! There's a steakhouse blend, called Roadhouse, along with an Italian blend, Italian Soffrito. Open Sesame is the aptly named sesame blend, and Fiery Honey Mustard rounds the set off. It's $9.99 for the four jars.
Mediterranean Olive Oil Gift Set
Whether you're using it for cooking, dressing salads, or just dipping bread, who doesn't love olive oil? This set takes you around the Mediterranean, with olive oils from Italy, Spain, and Greece. Have that one cultured friend who just got back from Cinque Terre? Well, you've got the gift for them. The set of three bottles is $9.99.
Grand Reserve Carneros Pinot Noir
For the friend who likes to pair a tasty red with their holiday meals, this pinot noir is a great one to bring to holiday parties or include in a gift bag. One of Trader Joe's few Grand Reserve wines, they say it comes from one of the U.S.'s best growing regions for pinot noir (between the Napa and Sonoma valleys). One bottle is $12.99.
Rainbow of Honey
Beautiful and tasty, this honey set offers a variety of honeys in one convenient sampler. Each of the six honeys is sourced separately, promising distinct flavor in each. There's Clover, Sunflower, Orange Blossom, Eucalyptus, Macadamia, and Mimosa honey! This is a great option for honey fiends and can be easily paired with a selection of teas for a cozy, hygge-inspired gift. $9.99 for six 4-ounce jars.
Trio of Cookie Baking Mixes
And speaking of hygge, is there anything cozier than baking cookies on a cold winter's day? This trio of cookie mixes is perfect for the homebody who'd rather stay in and bake (or anyone who just likes cookies). With Toffee Oat, Cinnadoodle, and Triple Chocolate, you might just have to grab an extra for yourself. $8.99 for 3 mixes.
Cocoa Cream Liqueur
Know someone who loves a holiday cocktail? Described as "hot cocoa, pre-spiked with alcohol in a convenient 750mL bottle," this cocoa cream liqueur is versatile, to say the least. It can be sipped straight or on the rocks, poured over vanilla ice cream, or used in your hot cocoa. $8.99 for one bottle.
Cookies, Wafers & Florentines...Oh My!
Because who doesn't love artisanal cookies? This Belgian butter cookie collection has a selection of two different Belgian waffle cookies, along with two different wafers, and Florentines (with almonds and candied fruit dipped in chocolate, we might add). One box is $3.99.
Coins of the World
Perfect for playing dreidel or stuffing stockings, Trader Joe's Coins of the World are a great, chocolaty addition to your holiday gifts. Inspired by Hanukkah gelt, the chocolate is kosher, and the wrappers replicate coins from the U.S., France, England, and more. $1.99 for a 4-ounce bag.
Gingerbread-Flavored Dog Biscuits
And while we're thinking of our favorite foodies, we can't forget the four-legged ones. Give the gift of Gingerbread Dog Biscuits to your furry friends this year with these treats, offered only during the holiday season. Made from whole wheat, rolled oats, and other "human-grade" ingredients, they're minimally processed and $3.49 a box.
While you're at it, check out the rest of Trader Joe's 2019 Holiday Guide for more ideas. And if you're still on the hunt for gifts, this year's mbg Gift Guide can help provide some inspiration.
We know the holiday season isn't all about presents, but it never hurts to put a smile on someone's face through the gift of food. So, Happy Holidays—and happy shopping.
