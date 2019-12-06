And while we're thinking of our favorite foodies, we can't forget the four-legged ones. Give the gift of Gingerbread Dog Biscuits to your furry friends this year with these treats, offered only during the holiday season. Made from whole wheat, rolled oats, and other "human-grade" ingredients, they're minimally processed and $3.49 a box.

While you're at it, check out the rest of Trader Joe's 2019 Holiday Guide for more ideas. And if you're still on the hunt for gifts, this year's mbg Gift Guide can help provide some inspiration.

We know the holiday season isn't all about presents, but it never hurts to put a smile on someone's face through the gift of food. So, Happy Holidays—and happy shopping.