We're having a hard time believing 2020 is just around the corner, but nonetheless, New Year's resolutions are starting to make their way onto everyone's radars.

Maybe you want to take up HIIT, or declutter your home. Or maybe, you want to kick off the new decade by going vegan for "Veganuary."

Veganuary is a nonprofit that encourages people around the world to go vegan in January, and in 2019, over a quarter of a million people took the pledge.

If you're feeling inspired to turn a vegan leaf this coming year, here's what you should know.