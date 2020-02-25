10 Things The Writers Of The Paris Agreement Want You To Do About Climate Change

The winters, springs, summers, and autumns, the rainy and dry seasons that we remember will not be those that our children and their children will enjoy. It's rare today to find someone over 50 who isn't conscious that the weather patterns that defined their childhoods are being quickly and drastically altered.

We cannot hide from the grief that flows from the loss of biodiversity and impoverished lives of future generations. We have to feel the full force of this new reality in our bones. There is a power to consciously bearing witness to all that is unfolding without turning away, and counterintuitively, you may actually feel better about the situation when you deeply accept the reality of it.