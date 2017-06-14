Keep These 10 Foods On Hand, And You'll Always Be Able To Make A Quick, Healthy Dinner

If you keep a few ingredients in your pantry and fridge, you’ll always be prepared to throw together a quick, healthy dinner. Chef Peter Miller, the author of Five Ways to Cook Asparagus (one of this season’s most buzzed-about books), calls it “dinner in ten details.”

“It is not unlike camping in remote areas,” he says. “You must trust and rely on what you have to make you proud and keep you nourished. Keep a healthy stock of these things, and you will always sense that you are covered.”

Here, he shares the 10 details that’ll take you from takeout to easily homemade.