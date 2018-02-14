10 Rose-Inspired Natural Beauty Products For A Day Of Love

The scent of rose calls to mind something special for everyone, whether it's the comfort of a grandmother, the rejuvenating reminder of spring, or the sensuality of a lover, it conjures a strong sense of connection. On a day that often prioritizes romantic love, be sure to set aside a few moments to connect with yourself. Taking five minutes for self-care ritual, treating yourself to a new product, or even simply going the extra step to feel pampered is a great way to show yourself some love. Not all of these rose-inspired products have strong scents, but they're just as indulgent as they are therapeutic—functional beauty at its best.