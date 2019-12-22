10 Healthy Snacks to Keep You Fueled During Your Holiday Travels

Air travel is taxing, both physically and mentally. It can create stress and anxiety, test your patience, and make you puffy and bloated. Then there's the food. Many airport terminals and airlines have dramatically improved their offerings compared with a decade ago, but they're still not choices you can consistently rely on. The newsstand is usually bad news, and the biggest sellers are still junk food, candy, fast food, and alcohol. All the hurrying, worrying, and waiting make you crave comfort food and perhaps something to take the edge off.

Here are a few simple strategies from my book, Body Love Every Day, to tilt the situation back in your favor. When you're on the go, they can help turn any travel day—whether it's for a stressful work trip or a fun vacation—into just another body-loving day.