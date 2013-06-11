Natural Ways To Reduce Reflux

Gastro-esophageal reflux — informally known as reflux, heart burn or acid indigestion — occurs when gastric acid, duodenal bile and enzymes reflux into the esophagus, causing inflammation of sensitive esophageal tissue. Chronic reflux leads to inflammation and ulceration of esophageal mucosa, with possible fibrosis and stricture of the esophagus.

About 25% of population experience heartburn at least monthly, and it can be caused by a variety of factors, including: