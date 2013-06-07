mindbodygreen

Dismiss

How To Make Yummy, Sugar-Free Juices

Claire Ragozzino
Written by Claire Ragozzino

There’s something about drinking a green juice that makes my body vibrate on a higher level and the whole world seems to glow a little bit brighter after each sip. Why is this? It’s because when you drink a freshly made, unpasteurized juice you’re infusing every cell of your body with high-alkaline, enzyme-rich, bio-available nutrients. If you’re a juicing junkie like me, here are a few tips on how to keep your green juices low in sugar but tasting great!

With juicing, it’s easy to get carried away with all the sweet stuff, forgetting about your greens and overdoing it on the fruit. But when you’re making juicing a part of your daily lifestyle, you want to make it sustainable by keeping your juices low in sugar and rich in chlorophyll. In fact, did you know that chlorophyll — the “blood of plants” — is very similar to the molecular structure of our own blood. So by eating and drinking more green veggies, we're detoxifying our blood, increasing red blood cell production, easing inflammation and removing heavy metals.

So how do you make a juice taste good and keep it low in sugar?

I like to use herbs, citrus, and essential oils as sugar-free, chemical-free sweeteners. Some of my favorite herbs to pair with leafy greens include mint, basil, fennel, and even dill for a more savory juice. Cilantro and parsley are also powerful detoxifying herbs that act as natural chelating agents, pulling heavy metal toxins out of the body.

I also love to work with citrus when juicing really earthy leafy greens and cruciferous vegetables like kale, chard, collards and broccoli. You’ll find lemon and lime works wonders to mellow out the harsh taste of certain greens. Be careful though — a little bit goes a long way!

I’ve also recently started using essential oils in my juices and smoothies for added cleansing and building effect. My favorites are orange, tangerine, lemon, lime, peppermint, cinnamon and ginger. When using oils, it’s important to use high-quality, food-grade oils and to use a glass container instead of plastic when mixing oils into your juices, as oils tend to pull out toxins from anything they come into contact with.

The recipe below is a light and balanced green juice using leafy greens, cucumber, fennel and lime for a sweet effect. I used essential oils here, but know that if you don’t have access to oils yet, you can always use the real thing instead!

Radiant Greens

  • 4 stalks celery
  • 1 cucumber
  • 5 leaves green chard
  • 1 bunch spinach
  • ¼ bulb of fennel
  • ½ lime, skin removed (or 2 drops lime essential oil)

Rinse your greens well and remove the rind from the lime if using a fresh lime. Process all ingredients through your juicer. Pour into a glass and stir in lime essential oil here if using. Drink up, feel radiant!

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Claire Ragozzino
Claire Ragozzino
Claire Ragozzino is a certified yoga instructor, plant-based chef and holistic nutrition educator. Through her company, Vidya Lifestyle, Claire works with clients around the globe to...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Integrative Health

Are You Doing The Wrong Detox For Your Genes? Plus, Foods & Habits To Use

Ashley Beckman, DAOM
Are You Doing The Wrong Detox For Your Genes? Plus, Foods & Habits To Use
$69.99

Food Fundamentals

With Dr. Terry Wahls
Food Fundamentals
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Routines

Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home

Sarah Regan
Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home
Mental Health

New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most

Sarah Regan
New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-9845/how-to-make-yummy-sugarfree-juices.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!