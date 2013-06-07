How To Make Yummy, Sugar-Free Juices

There’s something about drinking a green juice that makes my body vibrate on a higher level and the whole world seems to glow a little bit brighter after each sip. Why is this? It’s because when you drink a freshly made, unpasteurized juice you’re infusing every cell of your body with high-alkaline, enzyme-rich, bio-available nutrients. If you’re a juicing junkie like me, here are a few tips on how to keep your green juices low in sugar but tasting great!

With juicing, it’s easy to get carried away with all the sweet stuff, forgetting about your greens and overdoing it on the fruit. But when you’re making juicing a part of your daily lifestyle, you want to make it sustainable by keeping your juices low in sugar and rich in chlorophyll. In fact, did you know that chlorophyll — the “blood of plants” — is very similar to the molecular structure of our own blood. So by eating and drinking more green veggies, we're detoxifying our blood, increasing red blood cell production, easing inflammation and removing heavy metals.

So how do you make a juice taste good and keep it low in sugar?

I like to use herbs, citrus, and essential oils as sugar-free, chemical-free sweeteners. Some of my favorite herbs to pair with leafy greens include mint, basil, fennel, and even dill for a more savory juice. Cilantro and parsley are also powerful detoxifying herbs that act as natural chelating agents, pulling heavy metal toxins out of the body.

I also love to work with citrus when juicing really earthy leafy greens and cruciferous vegetables like kale, chard, collards and broccoli. You’ll find lemon and lime works wonders to mellow out the harsh taste of certain greens. Be careful though — a little bit goes a long way!

I’ve also recently started using essential oils in my juices and smoothies for added cleansing and building effect. My favorites are orange, tangerine, lemon, lime, peppermint, cinnamon and ginger. When using oils, it’s important to use high-quality, food-grade oils and to use a glass container instead of plastic when mixing oils into your juices, as oils tend to pull out toxins from anything they come into contact with.

The recipe below is a light and balanced green juice using leafy greens, cucumber, fennel and lime for a sweet effect. I used essential oils here, but know that if you don’t have access to oils yet, you can always use the real thing instead!

Radiant Greens