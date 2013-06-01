mindbodygreen

Women's Health

Fertility Smoothie Recipe

Lori Bregman
Written by Lori Bregman

Photo by Shutterstock.com

When I prep someone for pregnancy, the first thing I do is pull unhealthy things out of the diet. After I detoxify them, I begin adding healthy foods back in. A gardener always gets the soil as healthy and nourished as it can be before planting precious seeds and plants, the healthier the soil, the more healthy and vibrant those seed and plants will grow.

Our bodies are similar: the healthier our bodies are before pregnancy, the better the environment is to maintain a healthy pregnancy as well as to support a flourishing child.

antioxidants and greens in this smoothie help feed the new cells being birthed.

The added supplements are to support fertility. I know that it can be annoying and time-consuming to take a ton of vitamins and supplements everyday. What I love about my smoothie is, you throw it all together in a blender and you're good to go!

Ingredients

  • Frozen mixed organic berries. (You can buy fresh berries and freeze them.)
  • Almond, rice milk, or hemp milk. (I prefer these—not big on dairy.) You can also use organic milk if you choose.
  • Protein powder. (I like something natural and clean with out a lot of additives or soy.)
  • 2 shots of wheat grass (You can use powder, but tastes better when using fresh shots or I use a frozen one by Evergreen.)
  • Maca root powder
  • Acai or goji berries
  • Mixed powered greens
  • Royal Jelly (* If you're allergic to bees do not use!)
  • Bee pollen (* Again, don’t use is you have a bee allergy!)
  • Liquid omegas or coconut oil

Preparation

Mix all ingredients together in a blender. Depending upon desired thickness, use more or less milk to get the consistency you like.

What this amazing smoothie does

Powered greens, berries, and acai: Feed and promote healthy cell growth and help nourish the blood.

Wheat grass: Lowers levels of FSH (follicle-stimulating hormone), helps restore hormone balance, and helps alkaline your PH levels, which makes it better for sperm to live in. Its also nourishes cells.

Maca root: Nourishes the entire endocrine system, enhances fertility, and brings hormones into balance. Also increases sex drive, vitality and gives you tons of energy.

Royal Jelly: Balances hormones, supports endocrine system, helps raise estrogen levels (great for woman who have low estrogen), helps increase sperm quality and testosterone levels in men.

Bee Pollen: High levels of vitamins, natural aphrodisiac, Nourishes the ovaries, help produce healthy eggs, increases fertility, increases sperm count in men and balances menstrual cycle.

Protein powder: Repairs and builds healthy tissues.

Fish oils: Helps stabilize moods, lowers inflammation in the body, increases blood flow to uterus and promotes regular menstrual cycle, ovulation, and cervical mucus as well as increasing sperm mobility in men.

