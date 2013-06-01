Fertility Smoothie Recipe

When I prep someone for pregnancy, the first thing I do is pull unhealthy things out of the diet. After I detoxify them, I begin adding healthy foods back in. A gardener always gets the soil as healthy and nourished as it can be before planting precious seeds and plants, the healthier the soil, the more healthy and vibrant those seed and plants will grow.

Our bodies are similar: the healthier our bodies are before pregnancy, the better the environment is to maintain a healthy pregnancy as well as to support a flourishing child.

antioxidants and greens in this smoothie help feed the new cells being birthed.

The added supplements are to support fertility. I know that it can be annoying and time-consuming to take a ton of vitamins and supplements everyday. What I love about my smoothie is, you throw it all together in a blender and you're good to go!

Ingredients