7 Habits To Turn A Boring Life Into An Extraordinary One

It can be frustrating to hear about how to make your life wonderful by doing things that you can’t necessarily do on a daily basis because of your job. I hear about people traveling all the time to far flung places, or spending their days outside, and the only thing I can think of is how unfair it is that I’m cooped up in my office, with the only view of the outside through my coworker’s window across the hall.

However, as someone who likes to make the most of each day, (not just my weekends!), there are a few things I do to make even my most mundane Mondays a little bit brighter, because I’m a big believer that every day should be made ridiculously amazing!

Here are a few ideas to help you brighten up your day and make sure that you get the most out of every single precious second of this life:

1. Get up an hour earlier than usual.

Use the time to do some gentle yoga poses, take a walk, or slowly ease into the day instead of frantically running into the shower, driving, or walking to the office, and sitting at your desk before your body has even had enough time to adjust to the new day. It sets the tone for a mellower, happier day.

2. Make a to-do list in the morning.

Make it attainable and realistic and you'll feel good at the end of the day seeing all those check marks.

3. Make movement non-negotiable.

Halfway through your morning and through the afternoon, make a point to stand up and walk around. Walk around your office, take a stroll down the block, whatever you have time for. Do this as often as possible.

4. At lunch, turn away from your computer and focus on your food.

Be in the moment. Get outside if you have time and walk, read a book, or just take in the day for whatever amount of time you have.

5. Do something different each evening after work.

Don’t make a routine out of coming home, eating dinner, and sitting on the couch. My husband and I like to mix things up by going on hikes with our dogs, visiting the beach, going to the movies, out with friends, or having bonfires in the backyard. Just because it is a “school night” doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy it!

6. Don’t get into an eating rut.

Have something healthy that you REALLY enjoy for each meal – perhaps a tasty smoothie for breakfast, delicious leftovers for lunch, and plan a fun dinner – fun to both make and eat! Once you start experimenting in the kitchen, it's hard to stop and the possibilities are endless.

7. Before you go to bed, rehash your day and find gratitude for everything that happened to you that day.

Be thankful.

The most important part of all of this is to practice mindfulness throughout your day. Even on your way to work, which may seem like the most mundane thing ever, take in the weather, the sounds, the sights. At work, notice the people around you, and make the best of whatever your job might be. You're there, so may as well make the best of it and take pride in your accomplishments. Our world is always changing, every second of every hour, so make sure you witness as much of it as you can.