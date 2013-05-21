mindbodygreen

What Do You Eat When You Can't Eat Anything?

Angel Owens
Written by Angel Owens

Remove gluten.

Now dairy.

And soy.

Three of the major ingredients of our modern day food supply, gone.

Add vegan.

Goodbye eggs, fish, and meat.

Now what’s left to eat?

I know firsthand the difficulty of trying to live and eat in an allergy-ridden world. When you stop to think about it, it can all be pretty overwhelming.

But fear not! Mother Nature has blessed us greatly, and there are actually a whole lot of things left to eat, including:

Fresh Produce

Vegetables and fruits galore! All are naturally allergen-free and should be a large part of every single person’s diet regardless of food restrictions.

Nuts and Seeds

Again, another jackpot category. With protein and healthy fats, they’re another healthy food group to include. Especially almonds, sunflower and pumpkin seeds as they're good sources of protein (6-8g per ¼ cup).

Grains

Luckily for us, a lot of them happen to be naturally gluten-free. This includes all rices, buckwheat, millet, quinoa, sorghum, amaranth, and teff. Oats themselves are gluten-free, but they're usually processed on the same machines as wheat, so they get contaminated. Look for certified gluten-free oats.

If you need flour to bake or bread, most of the grains listed come in flour form. Coconut and nut flours (almond, hazelnut, etc) are also available.

Legumes

Go crazy in this category, because there's a seemingly infinite variety. Avoid soybeans, but everything else is fair game. This is where you’ll get the largest percentage of protein. Without processed gluten and soy-based meat alternatives, this is your best (and healthiest) option. Black, pinto, chickpea, adzuki, mung, lentil, white, kidney — the list goes on and on.

Dairy

You’ll find plenty of faux dairy substitutes on the market, but many contain soy or casein (a dairy protein). I’ve found that So Delicious (ice creams/milks), Earth Balance (butter/mayonnaise), and Daiya (cheese) have good alternatives. Just be sure to check the labels, because not every product from these brands are gluten and soy-free.

Angel is a gluten-free, soy-free (almost) vegan. She's passionate about all things health and wellness, including alternative therapies and spirituality.

