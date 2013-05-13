A Doula Reveals Her Secrets On How To Have A Boy Or Girl
I'm often asked what people can do naturally to up their chances of conceiving either a boy or girl. I believe that we end up with the child that we're meant to have. That said, here are a few changes both you and your partner can start making to help conceive that little boy or girl you've always hoped for.
The baby boy diet
Eat potassium-rich foods such as bananas, coconut juice, red meat, apples, potatoes, celery, tomatoes, white beans, dried apricots, salmon, cod, acorn squash, mushrooms, avocado, lima beans and broccoli. You should also snack on salty foods such as: chips, pretzels, olives, and popcorn. Be sure to stay away from sweets and foods rich in calcium and magnesium.
Other tricks that have can help you conceive a boy:
- Drink a little caffeine daily. When preparing someone for pregnancy, normally I say to avoid caffeine as it can hurt your fertility, but when trying for a boy, a little caffeine can help.
- Have your man drink a shot of coffee, espresso, or a caffeinated soda 15 to 30 minutes before sex to super-charge his sperm for faster swimming.
- Know your cycle and have sex when ovulation is at its peak.
- The best sex positions for conceiving a boy are from behind (doggie style or standing) and women should orgasm.
- Have your man wear boxers and avoid hot tubs and bike riding.
- He should avoid ejaculating for 4 to 5 days prior to when you ovulate and try for baby.
The baby girl diet
Eat sweets and foods high in calcium and magnesium such as: whole dairy yogurt, whole milk, cottage cheese, eggs, flaxseeds, figs, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, oranges, orange juice, low-sodium cheese, almonds, sesame seeds, spinach, kale, halibut, chicken, turkey, tofu, soy beans (no added salt), oatmeal, berries, brazil nuts, black beans, and turnip greens. You should also snack on chocolate and stay away from salt and potassium-rich foods.
Some other tricks that have can help you conceive a girl:
- Avoid caffeine
- Know your cycle and when you ovulate. You want to have sex 2 to 3 days before ovulation is at its peak.
- Best position for conceiving a girl is missionary, in which the woman is on the bottom and the man is on top.
- Now for the not so fun part … Have shallow penetration during sex and the woman should not have an orgasm. (I know, huge bummer!)
Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.