The 7 Best Spices For Healing

Turmeric was once called a poor man's saffron, but now we know how incredibly healing and powerful this spice truly is. New studies are coming out on a daily basis touting its incredible litany of benefits. Curcumin is the active compound in turmeric that is powerfully anti-inflammatory as well as rich in antioxidants.

More than 1,000 studies have demonstrated curcumin's anti-cancer effects. It inhibits the activation of genes that trigger cancer, inhibits the proliferation of tumor cells, shrinks tumor cells, and prevents development of the blood supply necessary for cancer cells to grow. Beyond its anti-cancer properties, turmeric has been shown to combat allergies, Alzheimer's disease, arthritis, colitis, dyslipidemia, eczema, uveitis, gout, gum disease, macular degeneration, psoriasis and high blood pressure.