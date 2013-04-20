5 Reasons Your Body Loves A Detox

3. A detox program is like a vacation for digestion.

A good cleanse resets your body, giving it a fresh start. Your digestve organs will get a vacation from the bad stuff allowing your body’s natural detoxification systems to reboot and return to peak performance. Herbal anti-microbials diminish the flood of internal toxins from yeast and parasites, lightening the load on the liver so it doesn’t get overwhelmed. Digestive enzymes ensure fewer negative effects from undigested foods. Fiber feeds the cells lining the intestines thereby supporting cellular integrity and decreasing inflammation. Eliminating foods that often cause sensitivities or reactions will give your digestive system a well earned rest.

4. A good detox will create a heightened sense of well-being.

A good detox should make you feel buoyant, energetic and vital, not spaced-out, deprived, physically weak or cranky. By not ingesting the toxins and irritants that are a common cause of sensitivities, reactions, irritation and inflammation – and by supplementing with digestive enzymes, fiber and herbal anti-bacterials, the work load on your body is reduced – which leaves your engine with more energy for other things. You should feel lighter and more mentally focused.

5. A good detox could possibly change your life.

One of the most powerful things I see in my practice is the life-changing effects of living a healthier lifestyle. Not only is an effective cleanse like giving yourself a good wash and polish on the inside, but it often makes a powerful entry point into living a healthier lifestyle. Many of my patients feel such a big change in such a short time, that they want to remain feeling that way. A good cleanse can kick-start healthy habits and get you started on the path of smarter choices and sustainable health – the cornerstone of long-term wellness.

You simply feel so good and you don’t want it to stop.

OK, so what’s the best way?

No matter which detox you choose, be sure that it supplies all of the critical components needed for an effective detox. Remember that a good cleanse is not about deprivation or starvation, it’s an active process. It’s not just about juices or powders or pills, but equally about supporting yourself with fresh nourishing food to replenish your system.

There are as many products out there as there are reasons to detox. In this sea of options I must admit, I’m biased towards my own Be Well Cleanse program – because everything I’ve learned over the last 25 years of doing cleanses with my patients has gone into it.

With your detox systems running smoothly, your body will perform more efficiently – just like it should – leaving you looking and feeling better than ever.

It’s the perfect way to get ready for swimsuit season.