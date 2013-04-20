mindbodygreen

5 Reasons Your Body Loves A Detox

Frank Lipman, M.D.
Frank Lipman, M.D.
Functional Medicine Doctor & NY Times bestseller
Dr. Frank Lipman is a widely recognized trailblazer and leader in functional and integrative medicine, and a New York Times best-selling author.
April 20, 2013

There are a million reasons to detox, and probably a million different ways to go about it. But, what’s the best way? What should you look for? 

From my years in practice, I've seen that to be completely effective, a detox program needs to contain the following key components:

  • Fiber, to scrub the gut, bind toxins, and promote their elimination
  • Anti-microbial herbs to kill bad bugs in the gut and maintain healthy flora
  • Targeted nutrients to boost the liver and prevent the accumulation of toxins
  • Digestive enzymes to help the body break down food and assist digestion
  • A balanced blend of vitamins & minerals to safely support you during detox
  • A dietary plan that eliminates problem foods, but doesn’t leave you feeling hungry

An effective detox must not only address the toxins we eat, drink, breathe, and put on our bodies every day, but —just as important — it MUST contain the specific ingredients needed to neutralize or eliminate the internal toxins the body creates as it performs its normal everyday functions.

Without these targeted nutrients to clear out the body's own biochemical and cellular waste, your body won’t be getting the cleanse it really needs.

A safe and effective cleanse won’t:

  • Make you feel woozy from lack of nutrients or food.
  • Have you praying for the detox to end.
  • Make dining with family and friends almost impossible.
  • Starve you for weeks.

What it will do is:

  • Kill bad bacteria in the belly that are a major source of toxicity and weight gain.
  • Clear out accumulated toxins that slow digestion and elimination.
  • Drench your body in nutrients leaving you feeling energized and vibrant.

Here are my top five reasons to do a good detox every now and then:

1. A good detox will make your engine purr.

Just like your car runs better after a tune-up, our bodies function better when they’re purged of the built-up waste products and toxins that compromise health. A truly effective detox must go beyond fasting or juicing by supplying the specific ingredients needed to boost the body’s own detoxification system.

The toxins and chemicals of modern industrial life assault our bodies every day. Our systems are constantly neutralizing and eliminating them, but the problem is, over time, this exposure overwhelms the detox organs, (primarily the liver and the gut). So, instead of getting eliminated, toxins wind up being stored in various tissues, bodily functions start to slow then falter, setting the stage for the development of chronic diseases.

2. A detox has wonderful side effects.

Although the primary goal of a good detox is to reset and optimize detox function, the side effects are wonderful too – most people will experience:

  • Weight loss
  • A boost in energy levels
  • Less bloating and puffiness
  • Clearer skin
  • Improved digestion
  • Better sleep
  • Relief from aches and pains

3. A detox program is like a vacation for digestion.

A good cleanse resets your body, giving it a fresh start. Your digestve organs will get a vacation from the bad stuff allowing your body’s natural detoxification systems to reboot and return to peak performance. Herbal anti-microbials diminish the flood of internal toxins from yeast and parasites, lightening the load on the liver so it doesn’t get overwhelmed. Digestive enzymes ensure fewer negative effects from undigested foods. Fiber feeds the cells lining the intestines thereby supporting cellular integrity and decreasing inflammation. Eliminating foods that often cause sensitivities or reactions will give your digestive system a well earned rest.

4. A good detox will create a heightened sense of well-being. 

A good detox should make you feel buoyant, energetic and vital, not spaced-out, deprived, physically weak or cranky. By not ingesting the toxins and irritants that are a common cause of sensitivities, reactions, irritation and inflammation – and by supplementing with digestive enzymes, fiber and herbal anti-bacterials, the work load on your body is reduced – which leaves your engine with more energy for other things. You should feel lighter and more mentally focused.

5. A good detox could possibly change your life. 

One of the most powerful things I see in my practice is the life-changing effects of living a healthier lifestyle. Not only is an effective cleanse like giving yourself a good wash and polish on the inside, but it often makes a powerful entry point into living a healthier lifestyle. Many of my patients feel such a big change in such a short time, that they want to remain feeling that way. A good cleanse can kick-start healthy habits and get you started on the path of smarter choices and sustainable health – the cornerstone of long-term wellness.

You simply feel so good and you don’t want it to stop.

OK, so what’s the best way?

No matter which detox you choose, be sure that it supplies all of the critical components needed for an effective detox. Remember that a good cleanse is not about deprivation or starvation, it’s an active process. It’s not just about juices or powders or pills, but equally about supporting yourself with fresh nourishing food to replenish your system.

There are as many products out there as there are reasons to detox. In this sea of options I must admit, I’m biased towards my own Be Well Cleanse program – because everything I’ve learned over the last 25 years of doing cleanses with my patients has gone into it.

With your detox systems running smoothly, your body will perform more efficiently – just like it should – leaving you looking and feeling better than ever.

It’s the perfect way to get ready for swimsuit season.

