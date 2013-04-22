mindbodygreen

Close Ad

Why I've Decided To Stop Comparing Myself To Others

Rebecca Butler
Registered Yoga Teacher By Rebecca Butler
Registered Yoga Teacher
Rebecca Butler is an E-RYT 500 yoga teacher, writer, inspirational speaker and retreat leader.
April 22, 2013

Many people I know slave to the comparison game. I’m not as thin as so and so; I’m not as tall or as pretty. I’m not as wealthy as she or he is. I’m not as strong or as flexible. I’m not as funny or as intelligent. The list goes on.

I totally get it. I do it too —  but not as often as I once did. At my studio, I’m surrounded by wide-eyed, young, strikingly beautiful creatures who have followed in my footsteps and become teachers. They have amazing practices and bodies. One of them is uber-exotic; another one has the practice of a contortionist. They are all wafer thin. Looking at these girls, I could berate myself. I could long for their... whatever  —  shape, poise, presence. And sometimes I am tempted to go to that place. But I’m happy to report that finally, yes, finally, I’ve learned how to re-direct myself.

Here’s the thing: Until we learn to accept and love ourselves completely and wholly for exactly the way we are today, in this moment, sitting on the couch, covered in dried sweat, with ornery gray hairs poking out of the pony tail holder and a pedicure that is weeks past due, we won’t ever be able to love another.

What you feed is what you'll create more of. What you feed is what you attract. When I'm tempted to go to that place of comparison, I catch myself. I stop. I breathe. I recognize that is not the energy I want in my life. I feel into my heart for the love of the person I am about to pit myself against. I feel into my heart for my love of myself, my life that I've worked hard to create, and all of the joys therein.

Instead of allowing myself into the dark place, I lean toward the light. I find a way to uplift the creature in front of me. There’s always a way: kind words, genuine smile, a hug. There is unlimited joy in this approach. I offer it to you humbly. Try it. At first it might be challenging, but gradually, you'll find yourself less and less apt to go to that dark place of comparison.

So I ask you:

What fuels you?

Fear or faith?

Love or anger?

Kindness or judgment?

What do you choose to feed?

Some of us have resorted to fueling ourselves via darkness. Please, I beg of you, rethink this habit. Darkness begets darkness; light begets light.

As Theodore Roosevelt once said, “Comparison is the thief of joy.” Choose joy. Choose not to allow your light to be dimmed by feeding the darkness within. Accept yourself for who you are today. Love your life exactly the way it is.

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Advertisement
Rebecca Butler
Rebecca Butler Registered Yoga Teacher
Rebecca Butler is an E-RYT 500 yoga teacher, writer, inspirational speaker and retreat leader, as well as a homemaker. She has just opened her first yoga studio called The Sanctuary...

More On This Topic

Spirituality

40+ Black Thought Leaders With So Much Spiritual Wisdom To Share

Sarah Regan
40+ Black Thought Leaders With So Much Spiritual Wisdom To Share
Routines

How Restorative Yoga Can Help With Trauma Recovery + 9 Poses To Try

Gail Parker, Ph.D., C-IAYT
How Restorative Yoga Can Help With Trauma Recovery + 9 Poses To Try
$149.99

A Six-Step Process For Radical Self-Healing

With Lissa Rankin, M.D.
A Six-Step Process For Radical Self-Healing
Beauty

Facial Cupping Can Give You Sculpted, Glowy Skin: Here's How To Do It At Home

Jamie Schneider
Facial Cupping Can Give You Sculpted, Glowy Skin: Here's How To Do It At Home
Personal Growth

Grew Up With Controlling Parents? It Might Affect Your Relationships

Sarah Regan
Grew Up With Controlling Parents? It Might Affect Your Relationships
Spirituality

How This Astrological Age May Shake Up Health Care, A Naturopath Explains

Erica Matluck, N.D., N.P.
How This Astrological Age May Shake Up Health Care, A Naturopath Explains

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Home

15 Lucky Houseplants According To Feng Shui & Where To Put Them

Sarah Regan
15 Lucky Houseplants According To Feng Shui & Where To Put Them
Spirituality

How To Tune Into This Weekend's Historic Summer Solstice Livestream

Emma Loewe
How To Tune Into This Weekend's Historic Summer Solstice Livestream
Functional Food

The Underrated Vegetable This MD Puts In Almost All Of Her Meals

Jamie Schneider
The Underrated Vegetable This MD Puts In Almost All Of Her Meals
Recipes

This Homemade Hummus Has A Nutritious (& Fermented) Secret

Eliza Sullivan
This Homemade Hummus Has A Nutritious (& Fermented) Secret
Functional Food

Why You Need To Eat More Alfalfa + A Greens Powder That Can Help

Abby Moore
Why You Need To Eat More Alfalfa + A Greens Powder That Can Help
Functional Food

You Won't Believe What This Creamy, Plant-Based Milk Is Made From

Abby Moore
You Won't Believe What This Creamy, Plant-Based Milk Is Made From
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-8802/why-ive-decided-to-stop-comparing-myself-to-others.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!