mindbodygreen

Dismiss

Is Eating Red Meat Dangerous? A Cardiologist Explains

Joel Kahn, M.D.
Cardiologist By Joel Kahn, M.D.
Cardiologist
Dr. Kahn is the founder of the Kahn Center for Cardiac Longevity. He is a summa cum laude graduate of the University of Michigan School of Medicine and is a professor of medicine at Wayne State University School of Medicine.

During my cardiology training in the 1980s, I remember Dr. William Roberts, a world renowned cardiac pathologist, pounding the desk saying, “We kill the cows and the cows kill us!” 

That was in Dallas, Texas, of all places, just a few miles from the cattle stockyards. Then I read The Lifestyle Heart Trial by Dr. Dean Ornish and the research of Dr. Caldwell Esselstyn at the Cleveland Clinic a few years later documenting the reversal of heart disease associated with plant based diets. I'd heard enough and haven’t eaten meat in over 25 years. I tell my patients to do the same.

Is this an overreaction or is it based in science?

Indeed, in the last 12 months there has been more data than ever indicating that red meat is not on the menu for health and longevity. (Sorry, but science is strong.) A year ago the relationship between eating red meat and early death was reported in over 121,000 doctors and nurses who provided dietary histories and were followed for up to 28 years. Nearly 24,000 people died during the long period of follow up.

Each daily single serving increase of red meat upped the risk of dying from any cause, with processed meats (such as bologna or hot dogs) posing more risk than unprocessed red meat. The risk for cancer followed the same ugly trend. The researchers estimated that avoiding one serving of red meat a day by eating fish, poultry, nuts, legumes, whole grains or low fat dairy would lower the risk of dying by 7-19%. Not a bad shopping habit to adopt!

Just this month, European researchers put another nail in the "eating meat is OK coffin" when they reported on 448,000 men and women followed for years. Red meat, particularly processed red meat, was associated with early death. They estimated that 3% of all deaths would be avoided if we kept pepperoni, salami, hot dogs and other processed meats to less than 20 grams a day (think less than an ounce or one small strip of bacon).

Finally, this week the world went wild over data from the Cleveland Clinic published in a hard core science journal. Red meat is very high in a carnitine (think carne=meat) and egg yolks are very high in choline. For example, 4 ounces of cooked beef steak has 56 to 162 mg of carnitine while, by contrast, a half cup of asparagus has 0.1 mg.

The researchers reported that the intestinal bacteria of omnivores converted carnitine (and choline) into a chemical called TMAO that gets into the bloodstream and directly adds plaque to arteries. In fact, they showed patients with the most advanced heart disease had the highest blood levels of TMAO. By contrast, vegans did not convert carnitine to TMAO and were protected by different gut bacteria.

Your diet is your personal decision, but consider adding the practice of ahimsa, non-violence to all living things including animals, to your yoga routine. As B. K. S. Iyengar wrote, “In the course of time, the practicioner of yoga has to adopt a vegetarian diet in order to attain one-pointed attention and spiritual evolution.”

And perhaps also to live a long life.

Joel Kahn, M.D.
Joel Kahn, M.D.
Dr. Joel Kahn is the founder of the Kahn Center for Cardiac Longevity. He is a summa cum laude...
Read More
More from the author:
Food Should Be Functional & Make You Glow From The Inside Out
Check out Functional Nutrition Program
Our functional nutrition program will show you how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health
View the class
Joel Kahn, M.D.
Joel Kahn, M.D.
Dr. Joel Kahn is the founder of the Kahn Center for Cardiac Longevity....
Read More

More On This Topic

Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
$99.99

The Doctor's Guide To Longevity

With Dr. Joel Kahn
The Doctor's Guide To Longevity
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Routines

Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home

Sarah Regan
Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home
Mental Health

New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most

Sarah Regan
New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-8759/is-eating-red-meat-dangerous-a-cardiologist-explains.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!