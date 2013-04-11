mindbodygreen

Why I’m Ditching Sleep For Yoga

Rebecca Seed
Written by Rebecca Seed
April 11, 2013

I get a LOT of sleep. Probably way too much for a 32-year-old woman. The truth is, I love to sleep. I love to snuggle under my covers, with an eye mask on to block out the sunlight, with my two equally lazy cats by my side. I’ve always been this way. I can easily snooze for 11 or 12 hours. I often joke I could sleep until the end of time, if time allowed.

Isn’t that ridiculous?! Just writing the words makes me feel ashamed. Obviously there is a lot more I could be doing with my days.

And I’m aware my body doesn’t need this much rest…I do have more energy when I get less shut-eye. And yet, I sleep. Because I can.

See, I’m a single gal who works full time (in the evenings) and spends the other hours of my day exercising, doing errands, writing, socializing…and, well, sleeping apparently.

Lately I feel like I’m wasting my life away under the covers. I could be doing SO much more if I set my damn alarm for a reasonable time and got off my ass.

So that’s what I’ve started to do – and it feels SO incredible.

Last week I took my first Ashtanga yoga class, very early in the morning (on my day off, no less.) Getting out of bed before the sun came up wasn’t easy, but after making some tea and listening to the birds chirp in the otherwise silence of my apartment was unbelievably peaceful.

And taking that tough yoga class made me feel on top of the world. I left the studio energized, drenched in sweat, and ready for the day. And—it wasn't even 9:00am! Oh, the things I still had time to do!

I never thought I’d be one to say I actually feel better, stronger and happier on LESS sleep, but it’s true. I feel accomplished, and satisfied.

I’ve always been pretty good about getting to several yoga classes during the week, but I would still push the snooze-fest to the latest possible moment before taking the latest possible class that would give me just the right amount of time to get ready for work.

But no more. I am loving my mornings. Isn’t there something so alive about them? The stillness, the quiet wind in the trees... Even my cats are too lazy to get up and wonder what the hell I’m doing drinking tea in the dark before yoga class.

It’s never too late to change your bad habits. And I believe life is too short to sleep it away.

Rebecca Seed
Rebecca Seed
Rebecca is a certified yoga teacher based in Los Angeles, having completed her 200-hour training through YogaWorks.

