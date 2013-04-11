5 Exotic Smoothie Recipes From Around The Globe

Bored with the S.O.S. (same old smoothies)? When you drink smoothies like it's your job, you need to mix it up! Shake up your breakfast routine and travel around the world with these exotic smoothies featuring the flavors of Mexico, Brazil, Thailand, Turkey and Argentina.

‘Carioca’ Acai Bowl — Brazil

Brazil is one of my favorite places. From dancing samba in the parade at Carnival in Salvador, to people-watching at Posto 9 on the beach in Ipanema, it's impossible to be bored there! You'll find acai everywhere. This berry comes from the Amazon rainforest of Brazil and is considered a superfood because it's rich in antioxidants, omega fats, protein, fiber and amino acids.

Ingredients: