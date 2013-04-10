mindbodygreen

The 'Everything In Your Refrigerator' Smoothie Recipe

Becky Ward
Written by Becky Ward
April 10, 2013

The name says it all! I try to make this smoothie once a day, and trust me when I say it feels like a meal. Not only is it filling, it's chock full of fruit and even MORE chock full of veggies! Yep, you really can put in everything in your refrigerator... if you want to.

The Everything In Your Refrigerator Smoothie:

  • 1/2 cup unsweetened coconut milk
  • 1/4 cup lemon water
  • 1 tbsp almond milk yogurt (optional)
  • handful of blueberries
  • 1 banana
  • 4 large strawberries
  • handful of spinach
  • handful of kale
  • 1/4 of a cucumber
  • 1 carrot
  • 2 stalks of celery
  • 1 apple
  • 1 tsp coconut flakes (optional)

