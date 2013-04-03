Yes, You Can Reverse Chronic Disease!

Have you ever gone to your doctor with a complaint or symptom that’s been bothering you for a while, only to be told there is nothing wrong, even when you know something is just not right? Or do you have a diagnosis like arthritis, diabetes, hypothyroidism, or have an autoimmune disease, and you’ve been told there is no cure, and you'll just have to take medication to treat the symptoms for the rest of your life?

My guess is that after many years and many doctors, you've come to accept and believe this, too. But you need to know that this is simply not true! You can reverse your chronic disease and you can cure the underlying cause of your symptoms.

Let me tell you how.

It turns out that our medical system is really good at treating acute problems like infections, heart attacks, and injuries. But when it comes to complex chronic disease? Not so good.

Enter functional medicine. I discovered this medical specialty many years ago when I was looking for a cure for my own Hashimoto’s thyroiditis. I wanted to know WHY I had developed this condition. I believed if I could discover the cause, I could cure myself, which I did.

The functional medicine approach is different than conventional medicine in several ways. First, instead of splitting the body up into specialties (such as cardiology, gastroenterology, rheumatology) we look at the whole person. This is critical because the symptoms you have in several different places in your body might have one unifying underlying cause. And if we find and treat that cause, you'll get better. Really better.

For example, you can have digestive issues, arthritis, and difficulty concentrating, all from eating foods that are wrong for you. There is a big connection between your digestive system, arthritis and brain fog, a condition known as leaky gut syndrome.

Because food is the first foundation for all good (and bad) health, the first step is always to look for food triggers—the biggest culprits for these symptoms are gluten, dairy, soy, and corn. Removing these foods for a minimum of three weeks often results in magical improvement in all the symptoms. This is step 1: Using Food as Medicine.

Currently, we're in the middle of an epidemic rise in the numbers of people with autoimmune diseases. There are more than 80 different conditions, including Hashimoto’s thyroiditis, lupus, sjogrens syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, celiac disease, and until now they have all been treated by different medical specialties depending on where the disease is located.

If you have Hashimoto’s, then you see an endocrinologist to treat your thyroid. If you have arthritis, then you see a rheumatologist. But it turns out that all of these diseases are more alike than they are different because they have similar underlying triggers and causes. And we know that if we find and treat the cause of illness, people get better.

What are these causes? Food. Stress. Gut. Toxins. Over the years I have developed a systematic approach to fixing these 4 foundations, which in turn balance and heal the immune system. My new book, The Immune System Recovery Plan, A Doctors 4 Step Program for Treating Autoimmune Disease, is a simple, easy-to-follow program that you can do on your own, to finally heal your immune system. I have created a website, too, to support you and help you succeed. We need to end the suffering and get the word out that there is hope.

And I am here to help.