mindbodygreen

Close banner

Why I Quit Drinking Coffee

Linda Tabach
Written by Linda Tabach
April 4, 2013

I stopped drinking caffeinated coffee in my early thirties for a number of reasons. I had a lifelong anxiety disorder with panic attacks, and anything I could do to calm down was good for my mind as well as my body. 

I also had extreme symptoms of PMS: bloating, cramps, and breast tenderness. My gynecologist told me that these problems would be relieved by eliminating caffeine from my diet. I also developed migraines around this time, and I discovered that a cup of coffee with caffeine could reduce the severity of these headaches, and even eliminate them totally. But only if I used caffeine on an infrequent basis, around once a month when I had a migraine.

Quitting caffeine cold turkey wasn't as bad as I thought it would be. I had a headache every morning for a couple of weeks, but that was manageable. The end results were well worth the two-week struggle. My panic attacks lessened in frequency, my PMS symptoms all but disappeared, and the magic cup of coffee for my monthly migraine was sure to make the headache go away.

I continued to drink coffee, about a cup in the morning and maybe one in the afternoon, but it was always decaf. But I didn't like my coffee black, it always had half and half or soy creamer in it. And sometimes sugar, if I was craving a treat.

Recently I discovered the ancient traditional medicine system known as Ayurveda, which is a holistic approach to the body and health, based on three primary life forces in the body: air, fire and water.

The key is to balance these three life forces, and that will lead to optimum health. One of the ways to achieve this balance is by focusing on one’s morning rituals to begin the day in alignment and with nature’s rhythms. Ayurveda tradition believes that the first thing one eats or drinks sets the tone for the rest of the day, and the best thing to promote a healthy day is to drink a cup of warm water with lemon upon awakening. The warm water gets your GI tract moving and the lemon can release toxins in the digestive system.

I started my warm lemon water ritual four weeks ago, and I feel much lighter and more energetic than I previously did after my morning coffee with cream, even though it was decaf. My digestion is smooth, and the knowledge that I am not putting processed soy creamer, or dairy cream, into my body, allows me to start my day more peacefully.

Giving up a 20-year relationship with decaf coffee wasn't difficult at all, and the benefits have been amazing. I advise you to try it for aweek and see how you feel, you may be surprised.

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Linda Tabach
Linda Tabach
Linda Tabach is a holistic health coach, blogger, writer, running coach, half marathoner, wife and mom to two grown children. She blogs at Lemons.Life.Love, where she...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

What An Ayurveda Expert Drinks To Support Immunity & Gut Health

Kulreet Chaudhary, M.D.
What An Ayurveda Expert Drinks To Support Immunity & Gut Health
Integrative Health

Sleep Is Crucial For Immunity: Here Are 3 Tips From A Neurologist

Abby Moore
Sleep Is Crucial For Immunity: Here Are 3 Tips From A Neurologist
$149.99

A Six-Step Process For Radical Self-Healing

With Lissa Rankin, M.D.
A Six-Step Process For Radical Self-Healing
Climate Change

3 Simple Rules To Shop Sustainably, From The Co-Founder Of Allbirds

Jason Wachob
3 Simple Rules To Shop Sustainably, From The Co-Founder Of Allbirds
Beauty

This Nightly Trick May Help Relieve Foot Odor + 4 Other Benefits

Alexandra Engler
This Nightly Trick May Help Relieve Foot Odor + 4 Other Benefits
Mental Health

What This Clinical Psychologist Wants You To Know About OCD & COVID-19

Kristina Hallett, Ph.D., ABPP
What This Clinical Psychologist Wants You To Know About OCD & COVID-19

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

How A Chef Is Spinning Dinner Gold Out Of What's In Her Kitchen

Abra Berens
How A Chef Is Spinning Dinner Gold Out Of What's In Her Kitchen
Beauty

6 Clean Beauty Finds Our Editors Are Using Til The Last Drop Right Now

Alexandra Engler
6 Clean Beauty Finds Our Editors Are Using Til The Last Drop Right Now
Home

Not All Natural Cleaners Kill COVID-19: Here Are The Ones That Do

Emma Loewe
Not All Natural Cleaners Kill COVID-19: Here Are The Ones That Do
Routines

How To Sync Your Self-Care Practice With The Moon, From A Psychologist

Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
How To Sync Your Self-Care Practice With The Moon, From A Psychologist
Spirituality

What Does A Purple Aura Mean? Life, Love & Career Questions Answered

Sarah Regan
What Does A Purple Aura Mean? Life, Love & Career Questions Answered
Beauty

How To Master The Perfect Air-Dry, Depending On Your Hair Type

Jamie Schneider
How To Master The Perfect Air-Dry, Depending On Your Hair Type
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-8358/why-i-quit-drinking-coffee.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!