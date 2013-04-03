DIY: Make A Vitamin C Mask To Rejuvenate Your Skin!

Buffered Vitamin C Mask Vitamin C has long been known for it’s anti-aging and antioxidant powers.

My mother in-law introduced me to this buffered Vitamin C facial a few years ago and I added a twist to it with the liquid Vitamin E pills.

You can also add a liquid Co-Q 10 pill to the mix. This is a fun and effective way to rejuvenate your skin.

People with sensitive skin should be cautious when using this mask because it is very stimulating.

If you feel any kind of burning sensation, rinse the mask off immediately. Some tingling may occur due to the oxidation of the Vitamin C powder.

What you’ll need