DIY: Make A Vitamin C Mask To Rejuvenate Your Skin!
Buffered Vitamin C Mask Vitamin C has long been known for it’s anti-aging and antioxidant powers.
My mother in-law introduced me to this buffered Vitamin C facial a few years ago and I added a twist to it with the liquid Vitamin E pills.
You can also add a liquid Co-Q 10 pill to the mix. This is a fun and effective way to rejuvenate your skin.
People with sensitive skin should be cautious when using this mask because it is very stimulating.
If you feel any kind of burning sensation, rinse the mask off immediately. Some tingling may occur due to the oxidation of the Vitamin C powder.
What you’ll need
- 1 TBSP of powdered Vitamin C
- 2 Vitamin E liquid gel pills
- A few drops of water
- A small glass bowl
- A spoon
Preparation
Mix the ingredients together in the small glass bowl to make a creamy paste. Immediately the mask starts to foam and form little bubbles.
Using your fingertips, apply the mask to damp face and gently rub in circular motions over your entire face and neck, avoiding the eye areas.
Let the mask sit on the skin for 5 to 10 minutes and then rinse with lukewarm water.
Pat your face dry with a clean towel and tone your skin with a non-alcohol, sulfate-free toner.
Enjoy!
