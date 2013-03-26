mindbodygreen

A Juice That Packs An Antioxidant Punch (Easy Recipe)

Hayley Hobson
March 26, 2013

One of the first things I like to do each morning is juice so I get fresh nutrients and live enzymes into my body. With the cold and flu season still around us, juicing is a phenomenal way to pack it in.

Are you psyched? I’ve got one of my favorite powerful, mega-antioxidant juice recipes for you here today!

Not only do I use real grapefruits, oranges, carrots and ginger, but I’m putting pure essential oils into my juicer as well.

Many people ask me if they can just use the fruit. Of course! I did for years when I juiced. But as a holistic health coach, I’m advising you to add pure essential oils because they have more powerful, cleansing properties than the actual fruit and are naturally anti-microbial.

Essential oils are extracted from the bark, seeds, and leaves of plants and produce a natural anti-inflammatory response in the body. They've been used for ages by many cultures for their therapeutic and medicinal qualities.

So, when I add essential oils, I get to enjoy my delicious, mega-antioxidant juice and know that I’m healing my body the most effective way I can from the inside out.

When I juice, my little girl, Madeline, loves to help me out. She gets excited about juicing and often likes to hoard the fruit or veggies so she can eat them after we're finished. Juicing is a great way to teach your little ones about the beauty of eating well and eating a vegan diet.

Here is one of my favorite recipes. It's packed with beta carotene and anti oxidants to ward off those unnecessary evils:

  • 1 grapefruit
  • 2 oranges
  • 3 carrots
  • 1 inch ginger root
  • 3 drops of wild orange essential oil
  • 2 drops of grapefruit essential oil
  • 1 drop of ginger essential oil

Enjoy!

