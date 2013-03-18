mindbodygreen

Close banner

Bring The Intuition Back To Intuitive Eating

Isabel Foxen Duke
Written by Isabel Foxen Duke
March 18, 2013

The classic definition of “Intuitive Eating” is “eat when hungry, stop when full, and eat what your body wants.” The general idea is to relinquish the external controls of traditional diets (which generally encourage us to rebel deep into a pan of brownie batter, if not anything else that isn’t nailed down), and start listening to our bodies for guidance.

The place where I find my intuitive eating clients struggling to put this into practice, however, is when they start to approach intuitive eating with the same black-and-white thinking with which they've previously approached conventional diets. They go on what I like to call the “Hunger and Fullness Diet.”

There will be times when we have to make decisions about food that aren’t 100% in line with what our bodies are telling us to do, but which are also totally valid. Some level of flexibility, even around hunger and fullness, is required for any kind of sustainable change in eating behavior.

For example, you have a packed schedule until lunch time, and although you’re not super hungry when you wake up (i.e. on a “free day” you would wait to eat), you may consider having a light breakfast so that you don’t find yourself starving in the middle of an important meeting.

Or when you have dinner plans with friends but aren’t quite hungry when dinner time rolls around, it’s ok to participate in the very legitimate ritual of social mealtimes, even if you’re not super hungry. The goal is simply to do the best you can by both your body and your situation at any given time (i.e. just because you’re out to dinner with friends doesn’t mean you have to order steak frites and a hot fudge sundae when you’re not even hungry for it).

These situations, or what I call the “gray zone” of intuitive eating, remind us to do one critical thing that we so often forget...

Put the INTUITION back into Intuitive Eating. Your intuition around food will be guided by physical hunger and fullness cues, but will also be guided by your environment, your rational thinking brain, and something even deeper than that: an inner knowing of what is right in any given situation when we get quiet and tap into it.

Our intuition is a powerful tool in life and with food. We can practice using it in all situations. And the more we practice using our intuition in life, the easier it is to follow with food and vice versa.

For more strategies on retraining your brain around food, download my guide “How To Not Eat Chocolate Cake” or visit www.isabelfoxenduke.com. Let’s finally drop the diet wars and make peace with food once and for all.

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Isabel Foxen Duke
Isabel Foxen Duke
Isabel Foxen Duke is a Certified Health Coach and Emotional Eating Expert. She helps women make peace with their bodies, so they can stop obsessing about food and get back to living...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

74% Of People Are Deficient In This Hormone. Here's What To Do About It

Mark Hyman, M.D.
74% Of People Are Deficient In This Hormone. Here's What To Do About It
Recipes

And The Oscar Goes To...The Best Healthy Party Snacks On The Internet

Liz Moody
And The Oscar Goes To...The Best Healthy Party Snacks On The Internet
$69.99

Food Fundamentals

With Terry Wahls, M.D.
Food Fundamentals
Meditation

3 Breathing Techniques For Instant Calm When Things Get Chaotic

Kaia Roman
3 Breathing Techniques For Instant Calm When Things Get Chaotic
Home

How To Actually Enjoy Staying Home All The Time, From An Introvert

Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
How To Actually Enjoy Staying Home All The Time, From An Introvert
Home

How A Professional Organizer Is Tackling Home Projects Right Now

Emma Loewe
How A Professional Organizer Is Tackling Home Projects Right Now

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Love

The Science Behind Why Humans Kiss Each Other & Why It Feels Good

Amari D. Pollard
The Science Behind Why Humans Kiss Each Other & Why It Feels Good
Home

How To Position Your Bed For Better Sleep, According To Feng Shui

Sarah Regan
How To Position Your Bed For Better Sleep, According To Feng Shui
Mental Health

Kevin Love's 4 Tips To Stop A Panic Attack In Its Tracks

Jason Wachob
Kevin Love's 4 Tips To Stop A Panic Attack In Its Tracks
Beauty

I'm A Beauty Editor & This Is How I'm Caring For My Skin Right Now

Alexandra Engler
I'm A Beauty Editor & This Is How I'm Caring For My Skin Right Now
Functional Food

7 Of The Best Canned Foods To Enjoy Right Now (And Always)

Abby Moore
7 Of The Best Canned Foods To Enjoy Right Now (And Always)
Recipes

We're Loving This Healthier Spin On Tuna Noodle & Man, Is It Satisfying

Eliza Sullivan
We're Loving This Healthier Spin On Tuna Noodle & Man, Is It Satisfying
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-8109/bring-the-intuition-back-to-intuitive-eating.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!