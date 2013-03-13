Can You Avoid The Evils Of Aspartame?

Aspartame (sometimes sold under the names NutraSweet or Equal) is a very popular artificial sweetener used as a “healthier” substitute for sugar in food products today.

Saying that it's used in food products today is an understatement. This substance is used in FAR more items than you may think, which is where the charade begins.

Before I began my health and wellness journey, I used sweetener packets (aspartame) in my tea, coffee, smoothies, etc. My thought was that I’m not using more than 1-2 packs a day, so it’s no big deal.

But using even 1-2 packets per day of a product containing aspartame is problematic in itself. The problem gets worse when you look closely at the rest of the food items you’re ingesting. Why? Because aspartame... is. In. Everything! To be more specific, it's in over 5,000 products sold today. Some of them may be obvious to you, but others may take you by surprise.

First, I'm going to show you a list of food products that contain this deadly product. Then, I'll explain the effects it can cause you internally and externally. Last (here comes the fun part, when I stop crushing your dreams of eating tasty food), I'm going to give you some delicious, uber-healthy (internally and externally!) alternatives and recipes that you can make and eat instead!

Some of the products that contain aspartame are: