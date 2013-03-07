mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Functional Food

4 Diets That Are Scientifically Proven To Help Your Heart: A Cardiologist Explains

Joel Kahn, M.D.
Cardiologist By Joel Kahn, M.D.
Cardiologist
Dr. Kahn is the founder of the Kahn Center for Cardiac Longevity. He is a summa cum laude graduate of the University of Michigan School of Medicine and is a professor of medicine at Wayne State University School of Medicine.

Image by Helen Rushbrook / Stocksy

With heart disease as our Public Enemy Number One, you'd think it would be easy to choose a style of eating that promotes healthy arteries and freedom from disease.

However, most people are confused about how to eat, as bookstores and the internet are crammed with seductive-sounding diets such as Paleo, The Zone, Atkins, and others.

The good news is you can find out for yourself whether or not today's hot trend has any scientific support at www.PubMed.com. This site gives you access to the largest depository of scientific health information, the National Library of Medicine.

In my opinion, the following diets are supported by research and science.

The others?

Well, you search and see what you find.

1. The Ornish Diet

Doctor Dean Ornish offered the first clue that heart disease could be reversed by diet by using advanced medical techniques. His program, The Lifestyle Heart Trial, was published over 20 years ago. It offered patients with heart disease a vegetarian diet with 10% fat, moderate exercise, stress management, smoking cessation, and group support. Heart blockages decreased at 5 years compared to a control group whose blockages worsened. The number of heart attacks was cut in half in the treatment group eating mainly plants.

2. The Esselstyn Diet

Doctor Caldwell Esselstyn began treating patients with advanced heart disease using plant based diets with less than 10% fat and group support beginning in 1985. He permitted cholesterol medication when necessary. In follow-up over more than 12 years, he published the absence of heart events in treated patients, improvement in vitality and sexual function. His book Prevent and Reverse Heart Disease has even longer positive follow-up data.

3. The Lyon Diet Heart Study

This groundbreaking scientific trial studied over 400 patients with a prior heart attack. The diet included a Mediterranean style menu including more bread, vegetables, fish, fruit and less red meat and butter. Olive and canola oil were preferred and wine was permitted. The diet was about 30% fat. The patients following the Lyon diet had a 50 to 70% lower of recurrent heart disease such as heart attacks, death and hospitalizations during follow up over more than four years.

4. The PREDIMED diet

Recently researchers in Spain studied more than 7,000 persons at-risk for heart trouble. Two groups ate a Mediterranean-style diet (vegetables, fruits, poultry and fish, and low in red meat and processed foods), one richer in olive oil and one richer in nuts. They were compared to a group eating nearly 40% of calories from fat representing the average diet in the public. Both groups following the Mediterranean diet had a nearly 30% lower risk of stroke.

An eating style for healthy arteries and vitality is becoming easier to describe. It is rich in the “good” stuff, including plant-based sources of fiber, phytonutrients, vitamins, and minerals. It is low in the “bad” stuff such as fat and animal products (particularly red meat), sugar and salt. I suggest exploring www.oldwayspt.org for more information. The current interest in the ”caveman” type eating plans awaits even a single study showing the effects on coronary plaque or events.

Joel Kahn, M.D.
Joel Kahn, M.D.
Dr. Joel Kahn is the founder of the Kahn Center for Cardiac Longevity. He is a summa cum laude...
Read More
More from the author:
Food Should Be Functional & Make You Glow From The Inside Out
Check out Functional Nutrition Program
Our functional nutrition program will show you how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health
View the class
Joel Kahn, M.D.
Joel Kahn, M.D.
Dr. Joel Kahn is the founder of the Kahn Center for Cardiac Longevity....
Read More

More On This Topic

Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
$99.99

The Doctor's Guide To Longevity

With Dr. Joel Kahn
The Doctor's Guide To Longevity
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Routines

Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home

Sarah Regan
Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home
Mental Health

New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most

Sarah Regan
New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-7987/4-diets-that-are-scientifically-proven-to-help-your-heart-a-cardiologist-explains.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!