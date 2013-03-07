Vegan Recipe: Kale, Butternut Squash, And Black Rice Bowl With Lemon Tahini Sauce

I'm a big fan of hearty one-bowl meals, especially in the winter. They warm the body and the soul. This kale, butternut squash, and black rice bowl is not only full of flavor, it's packed with vitamin-rich vegetables and topped with heart-healthy fats.

Salad ingredients:

1 bunch of kale, washed, stems removed, and cut into thin strips

1 medium butternut squash, seeds removed, peeled, and chopped into 1” cubes

2 cups cooked black rice

1 large red pepper, diced small

1 onion, diced small

2 tsp. olive oil, divided

1 tsp. low-sodium tamari

Salt and pepper to taste

Tahini sauce ingredients:

½ cup lemon juice

2 Tbsp. olive oil

2 Tbsp. water

6 Tbsp. tahini

2 Tbsp. rice wine vinegar

¼ tsp. garlic powder or 1 garlic clove, minced

Salt and pepper to taste

Optional toppings:

Chopped walnuts or slivered almonds

Dried cranberries (unsweetened)

Diced avocado

Directions:

Cook black rice according to package instructions and set aside.

Place butternut squash in a steam basket and cook until just tender, approximately 8 minutes.

While the butternut squash is steaming, in a sauté pan over medium heat, cook the red pepper and onion in 1 teaspoon of olive oil for approximately 3-4 minutes, or until the onion is translucent. Add to black rice.

Add remaining teaspoon of oil to the sauté pan and add the kale. Saute for 1 minute and add tamari. Saute for 1 minute more, or until kale is just wilted.

To assemble the bowl, divide kale among four plates. Top with rice, then the butternut squash. Add additional toppings of walnuts, dried cranberries, and avocado if desired. Drizzle the bowls with 2 tablespoons of tahini sauce each.

*Any remaining sauce can be stored for up to one week. The tahini sauce is also great on a salad or over mixed steamed vegetables.