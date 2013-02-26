A Beginner's Guide To Millet: It's Not Just For Birds

When you think about eating millet, what's your first impression? Bird seed? After all, the basic ingredient in bird seed is millet. However, for a number of years I've been cooking up monstrous amounts of the stuff and enjoying every mouthful. I have the ideal constitution for millet, and my body seems to absorb everything good about the grain. It’s full of goodness and is extremely grounding, which is why I personally thrive on it. How could it benefit you?

History:

Millet is one of the oldest crops known to man, and was one of the first grains used for domestic purposes. It appears in the Bible and was used during to make bread in ancient times. Millet is prepared in different ways by various cultures, from cereal and soups to chapattis. In Eastern Europe, millet is used in porridge alongside kasha (buckwheat groats) and also makes up part of a fermented beverage. In Africa, it's the basis of many breads, baby food, and "uji," which is a thin type of gruel eaten as a breakfast porridge.

The Hunza People, or Hunzakuts, are an ethnic group indigenous to the Hunza Valley in Northern Pakistan. They are known for their excellent health and longevity, and enjoy millet as a staple of their diets.

It was thought that millet originated from North Africa — specifically Ethiopia — where it has been consumed since prehistoric times. During ancient times millet became a popular staple in Asia and India, too.

Useful health properties of millet: