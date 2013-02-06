mindbodygreen

Close banner
Healthy Weight

Why The "Everything In Moderation" Rule Doesn't Work

Dana James, M.S., CNS, CDN
Board Certified Functional Nutritionist By Dana James, M.S., CNS, CDN
Board Certified Functional Nutritionist
Dana James is a Columbia University–educated nutritional therapist and founder of Food Coach NYC.
February 6, 2013
Why The "Everything In Moderation" Rule Doesn't Work

Image by Lyuba Burakova / Stocksy

Two squares of dark chocolate…every night. A glass of wine…every night. A coconut macaroon…every night. All perfectly acceptable, under the weight loss mantra “everything in moderation.”

But will this behavior actually give you a hot rockin’ body?

Unlikely.

Genetically, we are not moderate beings. We are feast and famine. We thrive on the polarity of extremes. We are pleasure seekers and moderation doesn’t induce much pleasure.

Moderation is eating less than you want, in the hope that it will assuage a more primal gluttonous urge. For most people, it doesn’t. Nor does it take away those social engagements that require us to be more fluid with our food choices. The end result? Small treats on a daily basis AND indulgent social eating.

Daily treat-eating also changes your brain chemistry. After just seven days, the dopamine receptor cells start to down-regulate. This means that more dopamine is required to elicit the same mild and pleasurable response. When two squares of dark chocolate were enough to soothe you, it goes up to four pieces, six pieces, then half a bar.

Even more insidious is that the daily treat-eating becomes a conditioned response. After dinner, you’ll feel compelled to have a treat, much like one of Pavlovian’s dogs.

You, however, are not a dog. You can consciously turn this response off. You do this, by stopping the everyday treat eating and trashing the “everything in moderation” rule.

Instead, plan two meals per week where you savor and enjoy your chosen pleasure-inducing food. When you’re tempted outside of these two meals, remind yourself how truly enjoyable these meals are.

And make them enjoyable. Pull out the silverware, use pretty plates, add a napkin, engage with friends or an amour du jour, make it blissful and quote Oscar Wilde, “everything in moderation, including moderation."

Dana James, M.S., CNS, CDN
Dana James, M.S., CNS, CDN
Dana James is a Columbia University–educated nutritional therapist and founder of Food Coach NYC....
Read More
More from the author:
Break Free From Your Sugar Addiction To Feel More Vibrant & Clear-Headed
Check out How To Ditch Sugar
Feel lighter and better in your own body as triple-board certified nutritionist Dana James helps you ditch sugar for good.
View the class
Dana James, M.S., CNS, CDN
Dana James, M.S., CNS, CDN
Dana James is a Columbia University–educated nutritional therapist and...
Read More

More On This Topic

Mental Health

Is An "Echo Pandemic" Coming? How To Prepare For A New Mental Health Crisis

Sarah Regan
Is An "Echo Pandemic" Coming? How To Prepare For A New Mental Health Crisis
Integrative Health

Do You Know Your Collagen Types? Here, We Explain Type I, II & III

Shawn Radcliffe
Do You Know Your Collagen Types? Here, We Explain Type I, II & III
$69.99

Food Fundamentals

With Terry Wahls, M.D.
Food Fundamentals
Functional Food

What "High Protein" Really Means + The 15 Best Foods To Up Your Intake

Abby Moore
What "High Protein" Really Means + The 15 Best Foods To Up Your Intake
Mental Health

The One Daily Practice That's Helping Ease My COVID-19 Anxiety

Quentin Vennie, E-RYT 200
The One Daily Practice That's Helping Ease My COVID-19 Anxiety
Recipes

Don't Throw Out Your Cauliflower Stems — Make This Soup Instead

Eliza Sullivan
Don't Throw Out Your Cauliflower Stems — Make This Soup Instead
More Health

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Spirituality

ROYGBIV: How The 7 Chakra Colors Can Help You Feel & Heal

Sarah Regan
ROYGBIV: How The 7 Chakra Colors Can Help You Feel & Heal
Functional Food

Get Things Moving: Here Are The 15 Best Foods To Help You Poop

Abby Moore
Get Things Moving: Here Are The 15 Best Foods To Help You Poop
Personal Growth

What Does It Mean To Be Emotionally Independent? A Therapist Explains

Alyssa "Lia" Mancao, LCSW
What Does It Mean To Be Emotionally Independent? A Therapist Explains
Parenting

Keep Your Family Emotionally Healthy With This Balanced Approach

Jennie Marie Battistin, MA, LMFT
Keep Your Family Emotionally Healthy With This Balanced Approach
Recipes

These 5 Delicious Snacks Will Help You Get Your Daily Dose Of Veggies

Abby Moore
These 5 Delicious Snacks Will Help You Get Your Daily Dose Of Veggies
Beauty

Why You Shouldn't Use This Ingredient For Sunburns, According To Derms

Alexandra Engler
Why You Shouldn't Use This Ingredient For Sunburns, According To Derms
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-7668/why-the-everything-in-moderation-rule-doesnt-work.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!