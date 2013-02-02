mindbodygreen

Dismiss

DIY: Grow Your Own Wheatgrass & Make Awesome Juices!

Louise Jensen
Written by Louise Jensen

Wheatgrass is an awesome living food. If I listed all its health benefits I'd be way over my word count, but I will point out that it’s packed with over 90 minerals, including high concentrations of potassium, calcium, sodium, calcium, chlorophyll, and magnesium (the most alkaline of minerals).

There are 19 amino acids (the building blocks of protein) in wheatgrass and amazingly, it contains twice the vitamin A as carrots and more Vitamin C than oranges.

In addition to removing toxic metals from your cells and cleaning your lymph system, this humble grass also nourishes the kidneys and liver, while the essential enzymes slow cellular aging. The anti-inflammatory properties make it anti-arthritic, a great side-effect-free alternative to orthodox treatments.

Staggeringly, a shot of freshly-squeezed wheatgrass juice contains the nutritional equivalent of 1 kg of leafy green vegetables! Thus it makes perfect sense (both for your health and your bottom line) to start growing your own to juice to make an organic, nutrient rich drink.

A shot a day will cleanse and rejuvenate. (But be warned that consuming more than this amount may have a laxative effect on your system!)

To grow wheatgrass

Soak one cup of whole organic wheat (many health food stores sell in bulk) in a sprouting jar overnight.Rinse, drain well and leave to sprout for 24 hours.

Spread the sprouted wheat on top of organic, damp soil in a shallow container or plastic trays.

Cover with a thin layer of soil, gently pat down by hand and water.

Leave at room temperature, in semi shade (the grass will not do well in direct sunlight).

Water regularly so damp, but not too wet.

Harvest when ready (10 to 15 days), cutting just above the soil with scissors.

To juice

You will need a machine specifically designed for grass. These specialist juicers work at a slow speed to extract the juice from each blade of wheatgrass.

Extracting juice at a high speed in a traditional juicer would destroy or damage the nutritional enzymes and the high fibre content could jam the mechanism and clog up the filter.

Wheatgrass juicers range from a manual, hand crank variety to electric models depending on your budget; it is well worth shopping around.

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Louise Jensen
Louise Jensen
Louise Jensen is an award winning Naturopathic Kinesiologist, Mindfulness Meditation Coach and Nutritional Therapist, and is certified in many other therapies, including the Mind Detox...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

Trying To Cut Back On Alcohol This Year? This Might Help

Sarah Regan
Trying To Cut Back On Alcohol This Year? This Might Help
Functional Food

The 11 Best Diets For Overall Health In 2020, According To New Report

Sarah Regan
The 11 Best Diets For Overall Health In 2020, According To New Report
$79.99

The 14-Day Detox Plan

With Dr. Frank Lipman
The 14-Day Detox Plan
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Routines

Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home

Sarah Regan
Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home
Mental Health

New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most

Sarah Regan
New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most
Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-7587/diy-grow-your-own-wheatgrass-make-awesome-juices.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!