DIY: Grow Your Own Wheatgrass & Make Awesome Juices!

Wheatgrass is an awesome living food. If I listed all its health benefits I'd be way over my word count, but I will point out that it’s packed with over 90 minerals, including high concentrations of potassium, calcium, sodium, calcium, chlorophyll, and magnesium (the most alkaline of minerals).

There are 19 amino acids (the building blocks of protein) in wheatgrass and amazingly, it contains twice the vitamin A as carrots and more Vitamin C than oranges.

In addition to removing toxic metals from your cells and cleaning your lymph system, this humble grass also nourishes the kidneys and liver, while the essential enzymes slow cellular aging. The anti-inflammatory properties make it anti-arthritic, a great side-effect-free alternative to orthodox treatments.

Staggeringly, a shot of freshly-squeezed wheatgrass juice contains the nutritional equivalent of 1 kg of leafy green vegetables! Thus it makes perfect sense (both for your health and your bottom line) to start growing your own to juice to make an organic, nutrient rich drink.

A shot a day will cleanse and rejuvenate. (But be warned that consuming more than this amount may have a laxative effect on your system!)

To grow wheatgrass

Soak one cup of whole organic wheat (many health food stores sell in bulk) in a sprouting jar overnight.Rinse, drain well and leave to sprout for 24 hours.

Spread the sprouted wheat on top of organic, damp soil in a shallow container or plastic trays.

Cover with a thin layer of soil, gently pat down by hand and water.

Leave at room temperature, in semi shade (the grass will not do well in direct sunlight).

Water regularly so damp, but not too wet.

Harvest when ready (10 to 15 days), cutting just above the soil with scissors.

To juice

You will need a machine specifically designed for grass. These specialist juicers work at a slow speed to extract the juice from each blade of wheatgrass.

Extracting juice at a high speed in a traditional juicer would destroy or damage the nutritional enzymes and the high fibre content could jam the mechanism and clog up the filter.

Wheatgrass juicers range from a manual, hand crank variety to electric models depending on your budget; it is well worth shopping around.