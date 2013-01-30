10 Quotes To Feel Inspired, Grounded & Conscious

In this crazy chaotic world, we often need words from great teachers to help keep us inspired, grounded, conscious and compassionate.

Here are ten that have had a profound impact on my life:

1. "Your task is not to seek for love, but merely to seek and find all the barriers within yourself that you have built against it."- Rumi

2. "There is only one true love affair; the one with yourself. All others are expressions of it." - Hemal Radia

3. "The point of life is happiness" - The Dalai Lama

4. "At every moment, a woman makes a choice: between the state of the queen and the state of the slavegirl." - Marianne Williamson

5. "When a woman rises up in glory, her energy is magnetic and her sense of possibility contagious." - Marianne Williamson

6. "One of the hallmarks of an evolved person is the ability to tell the truth with no fear of punishment or expectation of reward." - Gay Hendricks

7. "When you are grateful, fear disappears and abundance appears." - Anthony Robbins

8. "What you believe, you receive." - Gabrielle Bernstein

9. "Love is an action, a choice. Love is not really an emotion." - Mastin Kipp

10. "Focus on where you want to go, not on what you fear." - Anthony Robbins