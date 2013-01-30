mindbodygreen

10 Quotes To Feel Inspired, Grounded & Conscious

Dana James is a Columbia University–educated nutritional therapist and founder of Food Coach NYC.

In this crazy chaotic world, we often need words from great teachers to help keep us inspired, grounded, conscious and compassionate.

Here are ten that have had a profound impact on my life:

1. "Your task is not to seek for love, but merely to seek and find all the barriers within yourself that you have built against it."- Rumi

2. "There is only one true love affair; the one with yourself. All others are expressions of it." - Hemal Radia

3. "The point of life is happiness" - The Dalai Lama

4. "At every moment, a woman makes a choice: between the state of the queen and the state of the slavegirl." - Marianne Williamson

5. "When a woman rises up in glory, her energy is magnetic and her sense of possibility contagious." - Marianne Williamson

6. "One of the hallmarks of an evolved person is the ability to tell the truth with no fear of punishment or expectation of reward." - Gay Hendricks

7. "When you are grateful, fear disappears and abundance appears." - Anthony Robbins

8. "What you believe, you receive." - Gabrielle Bernstein

9. "Love is an action, a choice. Love is not really an emotion." - Mastin Kipp

10. "Focus on where you want to go, not on what you fear." - Anthony Robbins

