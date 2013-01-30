10 Quotes To Feel Inspired, Grounded & Conscious
In this crazy chaotic world, we often need words from great teachers to help keep us inspired, grounded, conscious and compassionate.
Here are ten that have had a profound impact on my life:
1. "Your task is not to seek for love, but merely to seek and find all the barriers within yourself that you have built against it."- Rumi
2. "There is only one true love affair; the one with yourself. All others are expressions of it." - Hemal Radia
3. "The point of life is happiness" - The Dalai Lama
4. "At every moment, a woman makes a choice: between the state of the queen and the state of the slavegirl." - Marianne Williamson
5. "When a woman rises up in glory, her energy is magnetic and her sense of possibility contagious." - Marianne Williamson
6. "One of the hallmarks of an evolved person is the ability to tell the truth with no fear of punishment or expectation of reward." - Gay Hendricks
7. "When you are grateful, fear disappears and abundance appears." - Anthony Robbins
8. "What you believe, you receive." - Gabrielle Bernstein
9. "Love is an action, a choice. Love is not really an emotion." - Mastin Kipp
10. "Focus on where you want to go, not on what you fear." - Anthony Robbins