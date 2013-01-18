mindbodygreen

Close banner
Personal Growth

How Yoga Helped Me Reach My Ironman Dream

Diane Clement
Written by Diane Clement
January 18, 2013
How Yoga Helped Me Reach My Ironman Dream

Rewind to 2008. I was sitting on a white sofa in Brazil when I overheard the words, swim 3,800 meters (2.4 miles).

My ears perked up.

I had dabbled in triathlon long enough to nearly drown in 2005, then transitioned to duathlon (run/bike/run). There were words like 140.6 kilometers, no drafting, marathon, Ironman, Florionapolis, and then I heard that many considered it, the most difficult single-day race on the planet.

I was intrigued, but insisted I could never do that.

Fast-forward to 2010. Although I had been racing duathlon steadily for five years, what I really wanted was to start my races with a swim. It was an itch that needed to be scratched.

I signed up; a 750-meter swim, 20 kilometer mountain bike, and 5km trail run. Wearing my scuba wetsuit, I slid my way to the swim start (literally), bailed, panicked for the first 700 meters, but somehow finished the race in 2nd overall.

During this time I was really trying to like yoga. Hip-hopping my way around Rio de Janeiro trying to figure out what “focus on your breath” really meant.

(I mean, I was breathing.)

In January of 2011, I mustered up the courage to sign up for an Ironman. An Ironman is a long distance triathlon consisting of a 3,800 meter swim, 180 km bike, and a 42.2 km run. I would race on November 26.

Between January and November, I would divorce, leave my international teaching position of five years, not live in one stable address, and have a series of injuries. To compensate and even propel my training forward, I also fell in love, with yoga.

This is how yoga lifted me to the finish line and beyond.

1. Practicing yoga reminds me to stay in my physical body.

I still sometimes swim my way right into a state of dread. I fear, fear. I fear losing control and ending up in a state of panic like I did back in 2005, gasping for air and screaming for help. My very own self-saboteur, my head, creates it.

Practicing yoga reminds me to stay in my physical body. My yoga teacher Baron Baptiste suggested, that, without physicalness, there is no presence, and without presence, there is no possibility. When I swim, I feel the water slither through my fingers and toes, I feel it massage my joints and offer weightlessness. I simply feel.

2. It helps me think about alignment in other areas of my life. 

While swimming, I started to develop lower back pain. It wasn’t until I was teaching a yoga class myself that I put the two and two together.

“Tuck your tailbone,” I instructed.

As my students adjusted chair pose, a switch clicked. It’s not just utkatasana; it’s everywhere. Tucking my tailbone allows me to swim more streamlined and without lower back pain. On the bike, it offers relief from maintaining an aero position for extended periods of time.

On the run, it helps me propel my legs forward by lifting my knees higher as opposed to when my pelvis has an anterior rotation.

3. Yoga's a practice of constantly shifting your focus. 

If I focus on my fear of being “alone” in the water, it grows. If I focus on the layers of skin being chafed on the bike, it grows. What you focus on grows. By applying this mantra, you can shift your perspective.

4. It reminds me to pay attention to my breath. 

I lived in Brazil for five years and then moved spontaneously to Mexico City. The elevation here is 7,350 feet. Within the first 20 steps of any run, I develop a cramp in my diaphragm. Whether I am out for 5km or 42km, focusing my breath is a must.

Day-to-day, we don’t pay much attention to our respiration. Automatically, we breathe in when we need oxygen and out to get rid of carbon dioxide. Altered breath however, is one of the body’s first responses to stress. By being more conscious of how we’re breathing, all kids of little miracles can start happening within our body.

Each time I hit the pool, straddle my bike, or hit the trails, the principals of yoga play into my training. It has become part of the sport, part of the discipline, and I can’t imagine that high-pitched sound of the triathlon horn without first getting a little pranayama on.

Namaste.

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Diane Clement
Diane Clement
Diane is a Canadian born international educator, Ironman triathlete, and aspiring Baptiste certified yoga instructor. She has lived abroad for the past 12 years in Japan, Thailand,...

More On This Topic

Spirituality

ROYGBIV: How The 7 Chakra Colors Can Help You Feel & Heal

Sarah Regan
ROYGBIV: How The 7 Chakra Colors Can Help You Feel & Heal
Personal Growth

What Does It Mean To Be Emotionally Independent? A Therapist Explains

Alyssa "Lia" Mancao, LCSW
What Does It Mean To Be Emotionally Independent? A Therapist Explains
$247.99 $123.99

The Complete Guide To Yoga

With Tara Stiles Featuring Michael Taylor
The Complete Guide To Yoga
Functional Food

What "High Protein" Really Means + The 15 Best Foods To Up Your Intake

Abby Moore
What "High Protein" Really Means + The 15 Best Foods To Up Your Intake
Mental Health

The One Daily Practice That's Helping Ease My COVID-19 Anxiety

Quentin Vennie, E-RYT 200
The One Daily Practice That's Helping Ease My COVID-19 Anxiety
Recipes

Don't Throw Out Your Cauliflower Stems — Make This Soup Instead

Eliza Sullivan
Don't Throw Out Your Cauliflower Stems — Make This Soup Instead
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Functional Food

Get Things Moving: Here Are The 15 Best Foods To Help You Poop

Abby Moore
Get Things Moving: Here Are The 15 Best Foods To Help You Poop
Parenting

Keep Your Family Emotionally Healthy With This Balanced Approach

Jennie Marie Battistin, MA, LMFT
Keep Your Family Emotionally Healthy With This Balanced Approach
Recipes

These 5 Delicious Snacks Will Help You Get Your Daily Dose Of Veggies

Abby Moore
These 5 Delicious Snacks Will Help You Get Your Daily Dose Of Veggies
Beauty

Why You Shouldn't Use This Ingredient For Sunburns, According To Derms

Alexandra Engler
Why You Shouldn't Use This Ingredient For Sunburns, According To Derms
Beauty

This Superstar Skin Care Ingredient Can Soothe Inflamed Skin & More

Jamie Schneider
This Superstar Skin Care Ingredient Can Soothe Inflamed Skin & More
Mental Health

Is An "Echo Pandemic" Coming? How To Prepare For A New Mental Health Crisis

Sarah Regan
Is An "Echo Pandemic" Coming? How To Prepare For A New Mental Health Crisis
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-7435/how-yoga-helped-me-reach-my-ironman-dream.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!